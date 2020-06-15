Former ‘Teen Mom’s David Eason Grins In Mugshot After Being Arrested On Assault Charges

David Eason didn’t appear to be too bothered by the assault charges against him in his mugshot. The former ‘Teen Mom 2′ star had a slight grin, after allegedly pistol whipping one of his wife Jenelle Evans’ pals.

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans‘ fans continue to worry about her well being, after her volatile husband David Eason was arrested on June 12 for allegedly pistol whipping a man and threatening his life. David’s expression in his mugshot after he was taken in police custody doesn’t show a lot of remorse. The 31-year-old is seen with a bit of a grin on his face, just above is heavy beard. David’s eyes look piercingly into the camera for the photo, where he is wearing a heavy black top that obscures his body.

The details from David’s Friday night arrest in Columbus County, North Carolina are chilling. He allegedly used a handgun to “hit Jenelle Evans’ friend on the neck, and threatened to take his life,” TMZ reports. The site says that according to the arrest warrant documents, Jenelle’s pal James Spivey “claims David hit him on the back of the neck with a Springfield handgun, and then allegedly said, “I will blow your f***ing brains out.”

David was arrested by deputies from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office and charged with two misdemeanors, assault with a deadly weapon and communicating threats. Authorities from that same department — along with the county’s Animal Control division — investigated David in 2019 after he shot and killed Jenelle’s pet French bulldog Nugget on Apr. 30 of that year. He admitted to the act online, saying he did it after the pup allegedly nipped at David and Jenelle’s three-year-old daughter Ensley Eason.

In a June 13 message to fans via her Facebook page, Jenelle, 28, let everyone know that she was all right following the incident. “I just want to let the public, tabloids, and my fans know that IM OK, IM SAFE AND SO ARE THE KIDS! I’m going to take a few days out to myself to gather my thoughts and focus on what’s going on so I won’t be on social media much. I love you all for the support that you all have shown me and I’ll be stronger and better than ever soon!”

In addition to Ensley, Jenelle has a five-year-old son Kaiser by ex-Nathan Griffith. Her 10-year-old son Jace has lived with Jenelle’s mom Barbara for most of his life. Fans shared their concerns in the comments. User Allysa Heckard wrote, “Should really be the final straw and wake up call what he’s capable of. Be done girl! You can find better!!”

David and Jenelle wed on September 23, 2017, and less than six months later he was fired from Teen Mom 2 for posting homophobic and transphobic tweets in Feb. 2018. The MTV show attempted to film the following season of Teen Mom 2 with just Jenelle, but it proved to be problematic as the crews couldn’t shoot at the couple’s North Carolina homestead “The Land” because of David’s presence.

Following David’s killing of Nugget, the network released a statement that read, “MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since. Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.” The show ended up casting Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star Jade Cline, 23, to replace Jenelle.