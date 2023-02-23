Farrah Abraham’s Daughter Sophia, 14, Gets Snake Bite Piercing In New Video: Watch

Farrah Abraham shared a wild video of her teen daughter getting a snakebit and earlobe piercing.

Farrah Abraham and daughter Sophia
16 and Pregnant alum Farrah Abraham had no reservations about sharing footage of her daughter Sophia celebrating her 14th with a few more piercings! In an upbeat edited video montage posted to TikTok and Instagram on Thursday, February 23, the teen was seen presenting her lower lip and right ear at a piercing parlor. She wore a black print shirt and black ripped jeans, along with a studded choker, nose ring, and chain necklace for the birthday outing with her famous mom. “HAPPY 14th Birthday!” Farrah, 31, captioned the clip. “#snakebite & #earlobe piercing party! 6 piercings later #snakebitepiercings you match vour snake 🎂 can you even eat your cake?” Farrah finished off the post with a flurry of hashtags, including #genz, #grunge #gothic, and #emo.

This is apparently now a birthday tradition for Sophia, who shared that she got a piercing for her 13th birthday back in 2022. “I got my septum piercing for for my birthday!!” Sophia captioned a similar video at the time. “I am so happy with how it turned out! I am the first person in my family to get a septum piercing at 13!! Birthday wish came true!!”

Farrah Abraham and daughter Sophia
Farrah Abraham and her daughter Sophia (SplashNews)

In any case, many of Farrah’s fans were supportive of the parenting decision, and took to the comments thread to react. “Teenage me wished my parents would have been okay with this. I love you supporting what makes her happy,” remarked a follower. Another fan wrote in part, “One thing I can appreciate about her [Farrah] is she allows Sophia the freedom to express herself, alot [sic] of ppl say its too young however we were piercing each other’s belly buttons with safety pins in the bathroom at school at 13,” Others criticized Farrah for allowing her daughter to indulge in the piercings.

One thing is for sure — the reality TV star loves Sophia. “I want to say beyond love for you, I’m grateful to have you as my daughter, you’ve helped me recognize how to ‘reparent’ myself, even while parenting you,” she wrote alongside another video post containing images of the mother and daughter celebrating her birthday.

