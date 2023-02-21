Olivia Wilde Takes Son Otis, 8, Out For Ice Cream In Rare Photos

It still may be winter, but anytime is a good time for ice cream. Amid reports that Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis are still fighting over custody, the 'Don't Worry Darling' director took their son out for a tasty treat.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
February 21, 2023 10:46AM EST
View gallery
Editorial use only. No book cover usage.Mandatory Credit: Photo by Rocket/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock (5883975l)Olivia WildeThe Change-Up - 2011Director: David DobkinRocket PicturesUSAScene StillComedyEchange standard
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress/director Olivia Wilde is spending the afternoon with her son Otis and we catch the mother-son duo grabbing a sweet treat at an ice cream parlor in Los Angeles. After satisfying their sweet tooth, the two went over to Otis' soccer practice where Olivia slipped into a yellow sweater. Pictured: Olivia Wilde BACKGRID USA 20 FEBRUARY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Separated from singer Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde is in Paris with a female friend to celebrate New Year's Day. Paris on December 30, 2022. 30 Dec 2022 Pictured: Olivia Wilde. Photo credit: KCS Presse/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA929415_011.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Terma,SL / BACKGRID

With the temperature in the mid-to-high 50s in L.A., Olivia Wilde and her eight-year-old son, Otis, decided to cool down on Monday (Feb. 20) with some ice cream. Olivia, 38, took her and Jason Sudeikis‘s son to an ice cream parlor for a mid-winter treat. Olivia dressed for the Southern California weather, sporting a yellow sweater over a white tank top, blue track pants, sunglasses, and a cap. Like Otis, Olivia kept her long hair down while her song – also dressed in a white top – waited in line for their food.

(Terma,SL / BACKGRID)

The ice cream outing comes on the heels of Olivia posting a few cryptic comments on Instagram. On Feb. 14, she shared a quote from John Steinbeck‘s letter to his son, Thom. The letter wrote of how “there are several kinds of love,” including one that is “a selfish, mean, grasping, egotistical thing which uses love for self-importance.” This love, according to the Of Mice and Men author, “can make you sick and small and weak,” while a love built on “kindness and consideration and respect” can “release in you strength and courage and goodness and even wisdom you didn’t know you had.”

Secondly, Olivia left a comment that showed solidarity with Amy Schumer and others who dealt with “the dizzying cycle of narcissism.” Amy, 41, posted on Feb. 18 a screenshot of an article titled Idealize, Devalue, Discard: The Dizzying Cycle of Narcissism by Andrew Schneider to the GoodThearapy Blog. “Anyone been through this with an ex-partner?” asked Amy. While numerous followers went into detail about their experiences, Olivia posted a single emoji – that of a fist, which could be interpreted as a fist pound of solidarity.

Olivia didn’t give context for either post. In November, she and d Harry Styles, 29, called it quits after two years together. In late January, Olivia reunited with her ex, Jason, and the two shared a friendly hug despite their seemingly acrimonious custody battle over Otis and their 6-year-old daughter, Daisy.

Supposedly, that battle was still ongoing at the start of February. TMZ reported that Jason asked a New York judge to resolve all child support issues, while both the NY judge and a California judge ruled that all “custody” issues should be resolved in Los Angeles. This splitting of hairs reportedly left Olivia “baffled,” Her legal team reportedly petitioned the judge to dismiss this child “support” move.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad