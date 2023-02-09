Dionne Warwick Mourns ‘Family Member’ Burt Bacharach: I Will ‘Miss Him’

The world of music is saddened by composer Burt Bacharach‘s passing, including “Walk On By” singer Dionne Warwick, 82. His close friend and frequent collaborator took to Twitter on Thursday to publicly mourn Burt. “Burt’s transition is like losing a family member. These words I’ve been asked to write are being written with sadness over the loss of my Dear Friend and my Musical Partner,” Dionne began.

“On the lighter side we laughed a lot and had our run ins, but always found a way to let each other know our family, like roots, were the most important part of our relationship.” The 82-year-old concluded her sweet message with kind words for Burt’s family. “My heartfelt condolences go out to his family, letting them know he is now peacefully resting and I too will miss him,” she penned.

Dionne and Burt worked together for many years, as the late 94-year-old was a composer for her and many other legendary singers. Some of their work together included: “Do You Know the Way to San Jose”, “I Say a Little Prayer”, “Walk On By”, and many more. Later that day, the 82-year-old songstress also shared a throwback photo of her and Burt at the piano together. In the snapshot, Burt was pictured sitting at the piano, while Dionne sat stood opposite of him and sang one of their songs.

Sadly, the “Mexican Divorce” composer died at the age of 94 in his Los Angeles home on Feb. 8, as first reported by USA Today. His publicist, Tina Brausam, confirmed to the outlet that his passing was due to “natural causes.” One of Burt’s last tweets was about his and Elvis Costello‘s work together. “@ElvisCostello and I performing ‘Toledo’ in 1998 at Sessions at West 54th #elviscostello #burtbacharach #toledo #music,” he wrote on Feb. 6.

Burt was a Grammy-winning composer who not only worked with the above singers, but also collaborated with the great Aretha Franklin, the Ames Brothers, Polly Bergen, Georgia Gibbs, Joel Grey, Steve Lawrence and his first wife, Paula Stewart. During his multi-decade career, Burt earned a total of six Grammy Award wins and a total of 21 nominations. He was born in Kansas City, Missouri in 1928 to journalist Bertram M. Bacharach and his mother, Irma M. Bacharach.

The legendary musician is survived by his fourth wife, Jane Hansen, and their children. During Burt’s life he welcomed four kids, including Jane’s children Oliver and Raleigh. His other children include: Lea Nikki Bacharach, who he welcomed with second wife, Angie Dickinson, 91, and son, Cristopher Bacharach, who he welcomed with his third wife, Carole Bayer Sager, 75. Sadly, his daughter, Lea Nikki, died in 2007.