Burt Bacharach’s Wives: Meet The Women He Loved Through The Years, Including Angie Dickinson

Burt Bacharach was one of the most influential and important songwriters of all time. He penned numerous hit songs, including “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head”, “This Guy’s In Love With You” and many more throughout his career, and he won six Grammy awards. He collaborated with tons of hitmakers, like Aretha Franklin, Neil Diamond, and Dionne Warwick. Burt sadly died of natural causes at 94 on February 9, 2023.

As the songwriter for tons of love songs, Burt has fallen in love a handful of times throughout his life. He was wed four times, often to other musicians and stars throughout his career, and he also had four children. Find out everything you need to know about Burt’s marriages here.

Paula Stewart

Early in Burt’s songwriting career, he worked as a pianist and conductor a variety of singers, and one ended up being his first wife: Paula Stewart. He provided accompaniment and wrote arrangements while she performed her Nice To See You act at the Versailles Club in 1953, and they wed that same year, per IMDb. The pair were married for five years, before they split up in 1958.

Paula performed in many different aspects of the entertainment business. She appeared in numerous live performances, including multiple plays and musicals on Broadway. Besides theater, she also appeared in a handful of film and TV roles and even produced the 1970 movie Dinah East.

Angie Dickinson

Burt’s second marriage came in 1965. He wed actress Angie Dickinson, 91, and the pair had one daughter Nikki. Angie was a critically-acclaimed actress, who appeared in a number of major films like Rio Bravo and Dressed to Kill. She’s also been nominated for three Primetime Emmys. Burt and Angie divorced after 15 years in 1981.

The pair’s only daughter sadly died by suicide in January 2007 at 40 years old. The family revealed that she had taken her life in a statement “She loved kitties, and earthquakes, glacial calving, meteor showers, science, blue skies and sunsets, and Tahiti,” the statement continued, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Carole Bayer Sager

Shortly after the split from Angie, Burt married his third wife Carole Bayer Sager, 75, in October 1982. Carole is an incredibly successful songwriter in her own rite, having written tons of hit songs, including “You’re Moving Out Today” from her self-titled debut record in 1977. Throughout their marriage, Carole and Burt collaborated on a number of songs together, including the Oscar-winning “Arthur’s Theme,” sung by Christopher Cross from the 1981 movie Arthur. The pair also adopted a son Christopher Elton Bacharach in 1985. Burt and Carole split up in 1991.

Jane Hansen

Burt married his fourth wife Jane Hansen in 1993, and the two remained married until his death. The pair had two sons Oliver and Raleigh.