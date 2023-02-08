Khloe Kardashian Shares Photo Of Early Morning Workout As A Mom Of 2: ‘I Get It In’

Khloe Kardashian doesn't let anything get in the way of a good routine! The mom of two shared a pic of her before-dawn workout.

Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian is always up before the sun! The Good American co-founder, 38, took to Instagram stories on Wednesday, February 8, to post evidence that her days start extremely early. “Before I get my girl up for school, I get it in and done with for the day,” Khloe wrote along with a glamorous mirror selfie taken from inside the gym. In the snap, she flashed the peace sign as her long, dark blonde mermaid waves fell around her shoulders. She rocked an amazing periwinkle blue manicure and even appeared to be wearing earrings for the exercise session. Her timestamp for the photo read 5:53 AM.

Her wee-hours workout definitely explained why her recent appearances have all been sizzling. She slayed in a head-to-toe leopard print look at Corey Gamble‘s Dolce & Gabbana dinner on February 3, underscoring the effectiveness of her commitment to fitness. In June of 2022, she explained how she was achieving success. “I have been working out on more chiseling my body,” the reality TV icon told Sean Evans during a video interview on First We Feast. “I like muscles. I don’t like to be just thin. It is really empowering.”

Khloe also discussed how the workouts are rewarding. “I feel a sense of accomplishment after my workouts,” she continued. “Knowing I’m working on parts of my body.” Her workout routine involves cardio and focused areas. “We do push and pull a lot,” said the mom of two. “But every time, we start with cardio for five minutes. Either we’ll do full-body days, or we’ll focus on upper abs or lower abs. Abs are always involved.”

While she’s clearly in a committed routine, Khloe has admitted in the past that it’s not easy to get going. “When I first started working out, it was agony,” she said during a Poosh livestream with big sister Kourtney Kardashian in 2020. “When I was heavier and when I was more unhealthy, I had no idea what I was doing. I think I started two days a week for the first two weeks, and then I advanced to Monday, Wednesday, Friday.”

