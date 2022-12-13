Khloe Kardashian Rocks A Face Full Of Makeup & Plunging Top For Sweaty 6AM Workout

One week after winning a People's Choice Award, Khloe Kardashian got her workout on in a face full of glam on Dec. 13.

By:
December 13, 2022 9:04PM EST
khloe
View gallery
Khloe Kardashian attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibition, in New York2022 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala, New York, United States - 02 May 2022
Los Angeles, CA - Khloe Kardashian dons all white at the Dolce Gabbana after party during Milan Fashion Week.Pictured: Khloe Kardashian BACKGRID USA 24 SEPTEMBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Khloe Kardashian attends 818 Tequila event at SoHo House in Malibu Pictured: Khloe Kardashian Ref: SPL5333414 190822 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Image Credit: GAMR / BACKGRID

Khloe Kardashian, 38, looked gorgeous during her 6AM workout session, which she shared a video of on her Instagram Story on Tuesday. The Kardashians star rocked a plunging white tank top in the black-and-white video and moved her long honey-blonde tresses away from her face. Notably, Koko appeared to be wearing lipstick and long eyelashes during the morning fitness session.

Prior to beginning her workout, Khloe also posted a photo of her Christmas-themed coffee mug to jumpstart her morning. The time stamp on the post revealed that it was taken at 5:34 AM, proving that the Good American founder is extremely dedicated to getting her workouts in bright and early! The 38-year-old’s coffee cup featured an adorable red truck carrying a Christmas tree in the back, along with the words, “Merry Christmas,” in red letters.

Khloe’s morning gym session also comes one week after she and her mom, Kris Jenner, 67, accepted the People’s Choice Award for “Best Reality Show” and “Best Reality Star.” Koko rocked a backless Jean Paul Gaultier black pantsuit to the event on Dec. 6, and took to Instagram to thank her fans. “Screaming thank you for 5 years in a row winning the @peopleschoice!! Every year gets more and more special! Truly, thank you!”, her caption began. “This means so much to me. Also, a major major thank you for voting and having our TV show win as well! What an honor and a blessing! #thekardashians I love you guys.”

khloe
Khloe Kardashian posted a workout video on her Instagram on Dec. 13. (GAMR / BACKGRID)

After she took home her PCAs, the reality TV personality took to her Instagram Story to reveal her wardrobe malfunction that made her late to the stage. “You guys, we just won People’s Choice and I’m so grateful, but, OK, my outfit broke!”, she said at the time. “My outfit — the whole zipper popped open,” Khloe continued. “I am sewn into my outfit. I had to pee. So we had to cut the stitching out and sew me back in. My hair – here, right here – it is a disaster.”

More recently, on Dec. 12, Khloe was spotted at a high school basketball game with her sister, Kim Kardashian, 41. The two sisters were were also accompanied by Kim’s daughter, North West, 9, on Monday evening. The celebrity family was reportedly there to support La La Anthony‘s son, Kiyan Anthony, 15, at his game that took place at Sierra Canyon. Khloe was seen enjoying a red lollipop while her niece cheered on the family friend during the exciting game.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad