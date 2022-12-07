Khloe Kardashian Reveals Wardrobe Malfunction At PCAs: ‘The Whole Zipper Popped Open’

The People’s Choice Awards on Dec. 6 was an eventful evening for Khloe Kardashian, 38, as she not only won the award for “Best Reality Star”, she also had a wardrobe malfunction! “You guys, we just won People’s Choice and I’m so grateful, but, OK, my outfit broke!”, The Kardashians star revealed via Instagram Stories. “My outfit — the whole zipper popped open,” Koko continued. “I am sewn into my outfit. I had to pee. So we had to cut the stitching out and sew me back in. My hair – here, right here – it is a disaster.”

Despite the outfit snafu, Khloe told her 281 million followers that it was “OK”, because she was completely elated to have won the award for the fifth year in a row. “I’m so f****** happy that I won People’s Choice for the fifth year in a row and that [The] Kardashians won,” the 38-year-old said while in the back of her car. Khloe also apologized for being tardy to the stage, as she was dealing with the broken zipper. “I’m sorry I was late to the stage and thank god for my mom trying to be a buffer,” she gushed before Kris Jenner, 67, chimed in, “Congratulations Koko Best Reality Star 2022!”

Earlier that evening, Khloe and her momma accepted the award for “Best Reality Show” and shared an adorable moment on stage. “Well Khloe was sitting next to one second ago,” Kris told the audience. “Oh here she comes!” Once the mom-of-two made it on stage she explained why she was a bit tardy. “I’m so sorry I’m out of breath,” Khloe explained. “I was trying to fix my hair, oh my god, a girl’s gotta fix her hair.” Of course, the blonde bombshell then thanked everyone for voting for her and her family. “Thank you so so much for everyone who voted for me, for our family,” she said, before telling Kris, “I’m sure most of it was you.”

For the 2022 PCAs, the Good American founder rocked a backless Jean Paul Gaultier black pantsuit complete with platform boots. Koko opted to wear her golden blonde tresses in elegant Hollywood curls, and accessorized with gold hoop earrings. Notably, her ensemble also featured black gloves that nearly covered her entire arm. She also shared a carousel of photos from the evening via Instagram. “Screaming thank you for 5 years in a row winning the @peopleschoice!! Every year gets more and more special! Truly, thank you!”, her caption read. “This means so much to me. Also, a major major thank you for voting and having our TV show win as well! What an honor and a blessing! #thekardashians I love you guys.”

Kris also looked as stylish as ever in a black pantsuit that matched her daughter’s color scheme of the evening. The 67-year-old rocked a black blazer complete with tulle fabric, black trousers, and black gloves. The momager wore a custom Alexander McQueen gown, and also posted it to her Instagram that night. “We won!!! What an incredible evening at the People’s Choice Awards!!! Thank you so much to all of you for voting for us to win the best reality show and for @khloekardashian to win best reality star of the year!”, Kris captioned the post. “This means so much to us because it’s you guys voting for the winners!”