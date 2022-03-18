Khloe Kardashian Crushes Her Workout In Hot Pink Leggings & A Tiny Sports Bra – Photo

Khloe Kardashian was hard at work at the gym when she showed off her incredible figure in a tiny pink sports bra & high-waisted, hot pink leggings.

Another day, another sexy gym selfie from Khloe Kardashian, who flaunted her toned body in yet another sexy exercise look. The 37-year-old hit the gym for an early morning workout, 5:58 AM, to be exact, and this time, she wore a pair of fuchsia high-waisted leggings with a matching pink sports bra.

Khloe posted a mirror selfie while posing on the treadmill with the caption, “Rise and shine.” In the photo, Khloe had her long blond hair down in waves while wearing a light pink sports bra lined with a hot pink elastic band. She styled the top with a pair of high-waisted leggings and neon pink sneakers.

This is the second day in a row Khloe has hit the gym bright and early, and just yesterday she was there rocking another sexy look. Khloe wore a powder blue Bo + Tee Circuit sports bra and matching Superset leggings sports bra and matching high-waisted leggings.

Khloe put her toned abs and tiny waist on display in the plunging crop top with matching leggings. She styled her pants with chunky, high white socks and white APL sneakers. She posted the video to her Instagram stories with the time stamp of 5:55 AM. In the second video, she showed off that she was working out on the Stairmaster.

As if her outfits couldn’t get any sexier, a few days ago, Khloe wore a similar look to the gym. This time she wore a pale pink Bo + Tee set featuring the Energy Seamless Full Length Leggings and matching Strength Seamless Plunge Neck Sports Bra.