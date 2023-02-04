Khloe Kardashian Sizzles In Leopard Catsuit For Corey Gamble’s D&G Dinner: Watch

Khloe Kardashian, 38, was a gorgeous sight to see at her mom Kris Jenner‘s boyfriend Corey Gamble‘s Dolce & Gabbana dinner event on Feb. 3. The reality star rocked a sheer figure-hugging leopard catsuit with matching gloves and heels and had her hair up in a high ponytail with some loose curled strands that hung by the sides of her face. She also flaunted eye-catching makeup that included matching lipstick and eyeshadow.

The event was in celebration of Corey’s silk collection with the popular brand and Khloe shared multiple videos of some of the most memorable moments to her Instagram story. In one clip, Corey was near Khloe as she explained what the event was for, and he showed off his own fashionable outfit, including a silky white short-sleeved button-down top and matching pants. Another clip showed Khloe and her sister Kylie Jenner posing for the camera.

“Gorgeous girls. My best friends, my sisters for life. I love you guys so much,” Kylie, who wore a black outfit, said in the clip as her older sibling and a pal gave kisses to the camera and to her. “We love you more!” Khloe responded as they both smiled for the viewers watching.

Khloe’s hangout videos with Corey, Kylie, and others come just one day after she made headlines for sharing some cryptic quotes after fans had been wondering whether or not she was reuniting with her ex Tristan Thompson, whose mother Andrea died unexpectedly from a heart attack earlier this month. “Work on yourself and vibe alone for awhile…every season don’t need company,” one quote read, seemingly putting the reconciliation rumors to rest. “A woman that found peace instead of revenge can never be bothered,” another quote read.

It didn’t stop there. A third quote read, “The most beautiful soul you will ever find is one who has experienced loss but continues to have faith, and one who has experienced failure but continues to pursue their dreams” while a fourth pointed out, “Before you go to bed tonight call back your energy and power and declare that tomorrow will be a great day!!”