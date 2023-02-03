Khloe Kardashian Shares Cryptic Message About ‘Finding Peace’ Amid Tristan Thompson Reunion Rumors

Khloe Kardashian shared several quotes, revealing that she's on a journey to 'find peace' as fans speculate about a reunion with Tristan.

February 3, 2023 5:32PM EST
PREMIUM EXCLUSIVE: Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson take daughter True to sister Kim's Paw Patrol premiere as rumors continue about them rekindling their romance. The on-off couple looked happy and relaxed as they joined members of the Kardashian clan for the private screening. Khloe and pro basketball player Tristan were first linked in 2016 when they were spotted spending time together at a nightclub, and they later took a vacation in Mexico. The two confirmed that they were dating that same year and remained very close through much of 2017. The reality television personality eventually confirmed that she was pregnant with the athlete's child that December through a post made to her Instagram account. Kardashian revealed that she was expecting a girl during an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians that aired the following year. In 2018, it was reported that Thompson was spotted kissing multiple women in several locations, which surprised the clothing designer. That year, she gave birth to True, and the parents later reconciled following the child's birth. Although the two appeared to be going strong in their new roles as parents, the basketball player, just traded to the Sacramento Kings in California, was later caught cheating with several other women, and the two split up in February of 2019. The pair appeared to mend their relationship over the course of that year and were reportedly on good terms by the beginning of 2020. The parents quarantined together during the early stages of the pandemic, and their romance was eventually resumed last August. Earlier this year, it was reported that the couple was planning on expanding their family in the future, although no solid plans have been revealed as of yet. This past June, it was revealed that Kardashian and Thompson had separated, although they were said to still be on good terms at the time of their split. 12 Aug 2021 Pictured: Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian and daughter True. Photo credit: MEGA Th
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were seen meeting up once again to co-parent their adorable daughter True, at dance class. The couple seemed at ease in each other's company after a rocky few months in which Tristan faced new cheating allegations. Khloe dressed casually in black leggings and a black top carried True before Tristan took her and carried her in to the class. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 17 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: IXOLA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Shutterstock

After a rough month and rumors that she’s headed for a reunion with ex Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian is taking to Instagram stories to work out her feelings. In several quotes posted the platform on Thursday, February 2nd, the Good American Founder, 38, gave fans some insight into her internal process. “Work on yourself and vibe alone for awhile…every season don’t need company,” read one quote, which seemed to push back on the speculation. 

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompon in Los Angeles on Jan 13, 2019. (Shutterstock)

In another slide, she shared the thought, “A woman that found peace instead of revenge can never be bothered.” Yet another quote attributed to Dane Thomas read, “The most beautiful soul you will ever find is one who has experienced loss but continues to have faith, and one who has experienced failure but continues to pursue their dreams.” Finally, she posted the following thought: “Before you go to bed tonight call back your energy and power and declare that tomorrow will be a great day!!”

The quotes come as Khloe continues to mourn the death of Tristan’s mother Andrea Thompson, who succumbed after a heart attack unexpectedly in Toronto on January 6. Khloe was very close to Andrea, and the loss was difficult for her. She took to social media in the weeks following the death, saying she felt “numb.”

As for a reconciliation, despite Khloe’s introspective quotes a source close to the Kardashian family says there’s no weight to the rumors. “Khloe knows her friends and some family members think that she will reconcile with Tristan again and give it another try, but there is no truth to this,” the insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in January.

As Khloe and other family members, including sister Kim Kardashian, headed to the funeral, the speculation intensified. But there’s a simple explanation for that, as well, according to the source. “Khloe went to support Tristan at the funeral because she wanted to. Her family came along because they wanted to. It is that simple and Tristan would do the same for her.”

