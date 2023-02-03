Khloe Kardashian Shares Cryptic Message About ‘Finding Peace’ Amid Tristan Thompson Reunion Rumors

After a rough month and rumors that she’s headed for a reunion with ex Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian is taking to Instagram stories to work out her feelings. In several quotes posted the platform on Thursday, February 2nd, the Good American Founder, 38, gave fans some insight into her internal process. “Work on yourself and vibe alone for awhile…every season don’t need company,” read one quote, which seemed to push back on the speculation.

In another slide, she shared the thought, “A woman that found peace instead of revenge can never be bothered.” Yet another quote attributed to Dane Thomas read, “The most beautiful soul you will ever find is one who has experienced loss but continues to have faith, and one who has experienced failure but continues to pursue their dreams.” Finally, she posted the following thought: “Before you go to bed tonight call back your energy and power and declare that tomorrow will be a great day!!”

The quotes come as Khloe continues to mourn the death of Tristan’s mother Andrea Thompson, who succumbed after a heart attack unexpectedly in Toronto on January 6. Khloe was very close to Andrea, and the loss was difficult for her. She took to social media in the weeks following the death, saying she felt “numb.”

As for a reconciliation, despite Khloe’s introspective quotes a source close to the Kardashian family says there’s no weight to the rumors. “Khloe knows her friends and some family members think that she will reconcile with Tristan again and give it another try, but there is no truth to this,” the insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in January.

As Khloe and other family members, including sister Kim Kardashian, headed to the funeral, the speculation intensified. But there’s a simple explanation for that, as well, according to the source. “Khloe went to support Tristan at the funeral because she wanted to. Her family came along because they wanted to. It is that simple and Tristan would do the same for her.”