Serena Williams’ Daughter, 5, Wears Mom’s 2021 Met Gala Look In Adorable Photos

Former tennis star Serena Williams, 41, is already having an exciting February and the month has only just begun! Not only did the Grand Slam champion star in a new Superbowl commercial on Feb. 1, but she also shared some photos of her daughter, Alexis, 5, wearing her momma’s 2021 Met Gala look! “Like mama like daughter. @olympiaohanian Met Gala next?,” Serena captioned the post. Alexis looked regal in her mom’s multi-colored feathered coat, which drowned the tiny toddler due to its size. Although the five-year-old was wrapped in the coat, her adorable top bun could be seen as she turned her head around and gave her mom her fiercest look.

Soon after the mom-of-one shared the post, many of her 16.1 million followers and friends flooded the comments section with their reactions. Even Serena’s hubby, Alexis Ohanian, 39, couldn’t help but comment, “This kid!!!” The brunette beauty’s fans made sure to point out just how fashionable Serena’s mini-me looked. “What a stylish kid,” one admirer wrote, while another chimed in, “Work it girl looking fabulous.” Finally, one of the former athlete’s followers joked that Alexis might’ve worn the ensemble better than her mom! “Not her wearing it better then [sic] mom,” they penned.

The adorable fashion post comes amid the release of the full-length Superbowl commercial for Michelob ULTRA, which Serena stars in alongside other famous athletes. “After retiring, it’s time to hit the golf course. I’m bringing a new kind of swing to @michelobultra #SuperBowlLVII commercial #ULTRAClub,” she captioned the clip via Instagram. Alongside the former tennis player, the commercial stars Succession’s Brian Cox, soccer star Alex Morgan, boxer Canelo Alvarez, and former quarterback-turned-commentator Tony Romo.

Many of Serena’s fans commented of the commercial via her the Instagram comments to gush over her starring in the ad. “You’ll excel at golf as you did in tennis…go champ!”, one fan noted of the starlet’s golfing skills shown in the clip. Meanwhile, a few of her fans pointed out her use of the word “retirement”, given that she has said she didn’t like that word in a previous interview with Vogue in Aug. 2022. “I thought you said you don’t like to use the word ‘retirement’? A few hours after Tom Brady says he’s retiring …,” a seperate user wrote, while another agreed, “I thought you said evolved! What’s this ‘retiring’ mess?!!!”

Aside from her work in the latest commercial, Serena appeared on CBS Mornings with Gayle King, 68, to chat about what her life looks like after tennis. “I’ve literally given my whole life to tennis and it’s time for me to give my life to something else,” she told the host on Feb. 1. Six months after announcing she was departing the world of tennis, Serena said she now looks at the court with “relief.” She told Gayle while at her farm in Florida, “I feel relief when I look at the court sometimes, I feel like I’m so happy I don’t have to train for two hours today.” In the end, Serena clarified to Gayle that “for now” the door on tennis is not open “even just a sliver.”