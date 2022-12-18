Serena Williams Snuggles Daughter Olympia, 5, On Getaway With Husband Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams, 41, appeared to have a lovely day on a farm with her daughter Olympia, 5, and husband Alexis Ohanian, 39, in her latest Instagram pic. The tennis champ posed with a smile while sitting in a golf cart with her mini me and the Reddit creator as well as their cute dog and looked as happy as could be. Olympia stayed close to her mom and leaned her head on her shoulder as she also smiled for the camera, and Alexis sat in the driver’s seat with his own smile.

Serena wore a pink long-sleeved sheer top and had some of her hair up and some down, in the snapshot. Olympia showed off a black and white patterned floral top and had her hair up. Alexis donned a graphic black t-shirt and black shorts.

“Family day on the farm,” Serena captioned the photo, which received a lot of compliments from fans. “Beautiful family,” one fan wrote while another wrote, “Sweetest smiles, love you, Serena and family 💖.” A third wished them “happy holidays” and a fourth shared, “Cutest family, honestly. Enjoy your day on the farm! 🥭.” Many others left red heart emojis to signify their love of the pic.

Serena and Olympia during a previous event. (Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency)Before Serena had fun on the farm with Olympia and Alexis, she went for a night out on the town with Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian in Miami, FL two weeks ago. The athlete wore a white sleeveless dress and heels as she held Kim’s hand during the memorable outing, which led to an exclusive party. Jonathan Cheban was also spotted hanging out with the ladies at one point.

Serena’s been enjoying a lot of quality time with family and friends since playing her final tennis match back in Sept. Her emotional speech thanking her sister Venus Williams left an impact on many and showcased her gratitude for the sport and those who supported her during her professional run. “I wouldn’t be Serena if there wasn’t Venus. She’s the only reason Serena Williams ever existed,” Serena said to a roaring crowd about the fellow tennis player.