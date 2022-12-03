Kim Kardashian Wears Black Crop Top & Leather Pants Out With Khloe In Miami: Photos

Kim Kardashian, 42, looked incredible during a Friday night outing with her sister Khloe Kardashian. The reality star wore a black crop top and black leather pants when they attended an exclusive party in Miami, FL. She also had her long blonde hair down and parted in the middle, and topped off her look with black pointy heels.

Khloe, 38, also looked amazing in her own stylish outfit. It included a black tank top, camouflaged pants, and strappy heels. Like Kim, she had her long blonde hair down and parted in the middle and she carried a mini sparkly silver purse. Both sisters also accessorized with sunglasses and necklaces.

Kim and Khloe were joined by another famous face: Serena Williams. The tennis champion joined the beauties for the eventful evening and looked pretty in a white sleeveless dress and white heels. She had her long curly hair down and was all smiles as she walked outside alongside the women.

Another pal that joined them at the party was Jonathan Cheban. He wore a blue and black outfit that included a short-sleeved shirt, pants, and blue sneakers. He also added sunglasses and a necklace to the look and stayed by Khloe’s side as they walked outside.

Kim and Khloe’s epic night together with their fellow celebrity friends comes after Kim seemingly shaded her ex-husband Kanye West and ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson by liking a cryptic quote on Instagram. “The right person will show you that you weren’t even asking for much,” the quote, which was posted on Nov. 30, read. It’s unclear if she had one, both, or none of them in mind when showing support for the post, but it certainly got attention and made people wonder.

Just days before Kim’s action, her divorce from Kanye was finalized and settled. The former lovebirds were married for seven years and share four children, including North, 9, Saint, 6, Psalm, 3, and Chicago, 4. T the final judgment in the split stipulates that the rapper will pay her $200,000 per month in child support for the care of all four of their children as they also continue to co-parent.