Serena Williams Slays In Skintight Blue Gown With Daughter Olympia On Cover Of ‘Vogue’

Serena Williams absolutely slayed the September 2022 cover of Vogue as she posed on the beach in a tight powder blue gown with her daughter Olympia. The 40-year-old rocked a skintight, high-neck blue Balenciaga dress that had a super long train and Olympia, 5, was covered up at the end of her train.

Serena looked stunning on the cover which was shot at the beach and she accessorized her sleeveless gown with a long blue fringe Bulgari High Jewelry earring. As for her glam, Serena rocked a subtle smokey eye and a nude lip while her long brown hair was down and parted in the middle in curls.

Meanwhile, Olympia looked adorable as she covered up her face and body with the end of her mom’s train. Olympia had her hair thrown up into a high bun as she wore a little white mini dress and was completely barefoot in the sand.

View Related Gallery Serena Williams' Daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.: See Pics Of The Sweet Little Girl Serena Williams and daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. on the catwalk Serena by Serena Williams show, Front Row, Spring Summer 2020, New York Fashion Week, USA - 10 Sep 2019 Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr, and her mother Serena Williams arrive at the premiere of "King Richard" during the American Film Fest at the TCL Chinese Theatre, in Los Angeles 2021 AFI Fest - "King Richard" Premiere, Los Angeles, United States - 14 Nov 2021

In another stunning photo from the shoot, Serena posed on the sand wearing a form-fitting white Ralph Lauren Collection dress. The sleeveless dress featured a cutout on the neck that led into one strap, and the skirt’s side featured a tiny slit that revealed Serena’s bare feet.

She looked gorgeous in another white dress, this time by Danielle Frankel, and the entire back was cutout and low at the bottom of her back. Serena looked like a gorgeous mermaid throughout the photoshoot and another one of our favorite looks was her blue silk Sergio Hudson dress. The spaghetti strap maxi featured a plunging V-neckline that revealed ample cleavage. She accessorized with a dangling pearl Fernando Jorge earring.