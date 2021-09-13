Serena Williams Slays In Massive Pink Feather Cape & Silver Jumpsuit At 2021 Met Gala – Photos

Serena Williams absolutely slayed the red carpet at the 2021 Met Gala on Sept. 13 when she rocked this fabulous outfit.

Serena Williams, 39, looked amazing at the 2021 Met Gala on September 13. This year’s theme was ‘In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,’ and Serena did not disappoint when she arrived in this Gucci ensemble. She donned a huge pink striped feather cape coat that took up the entire Met steps. Under the coat which was fastened at her neck, she donned a skintight silver lace jumpsuit that was covered in hot pink stars. A pair of peep-toe silver pumps and massive diamond chandelier earrings completed her look.

As for her glam, she had her hair in Old Hollywood curls, parted to the side, with a crystal hair pin fastened to the side of her head. She looked so fun in this get-up as she posed alongside her husband, Alexis Ohanian. We love that Serena went all out with her look and she did not disappoint.

Serena gave us a sneak peek of her look earlier in the day when she posted a video of her getting glam behind the scenes. In the video posted to her Instagram, Serena’s four-year-old daughter, Olympia Ohanian, said to her mom, “You look like a monster.” Serena replied, “I look like a monster?” and Olympia hilariously nodded.

Serena of course took it in stride and told Olympia, “You think that’s a nice thing to say? But you can say it because I don’t mind. You say your truth, OK?”