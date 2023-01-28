Madonna Rocks Curly Red Hair Makeover After Announcing Sold Out Tour: Before & After Pics

After announcing her world tour, Madonna has been keeping fans in a tizzy with her barrage of incredible TikTok clips. The most recent, posted on Friday, January 27, featured the Material Girl in all her glory lip-syncing to a sound bite from Mean Girls, in which Rachel McAdam’s character said, “Why are you so obsessed with me?” Madonna showed off her new red locks in the quirky clip as well and rocked a chic black satin robe and clear eyeglasses.

The TikTok post comes only a week after the iconic entertainer announced she will be showcasing her 40 years of pop music during the Madonna: The Celebration Tour. “I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” Madonna said in a statement released on January 17. The announcement came in the form of a with a star-studded video featuring Jack Black, Amy Schumer, Lil Wayne and more playing a very racy version of Truth or Dare, a reference to her famous 1991 documentary film. The tour will land in 35 cities worldwide, including the U.S. dates in New York, Los Angeles, Cleveland and Detroit, among others.

The big news about Madonna giving her fans exactly what they need also comes a few weeks after she enjoyed an incredible trip to Africa with her family. The “Frozen” hitmaker took to her Instagram to share a video of herself and her six kids — Lourdes Leon, 26, Rocco Ritchie, 22, David, 17, Mercy, 16, twins Stella and Estere, 10 — dancing at night during a festive party. “Dancing under the full moon with the Masai and good music 🐘🇰🇪♥️🇰🇪💚🦓,” Madonna captioned the clip, apparently referencing the Maasai tribe in Kenya.

As fans know, Madonna has been enjoying her family festivities lately, as she often shares them to her social media. In one recent post, the star revealed they had a big game night! The “Ray of Light” hitmaker attempted to draw on an oversized pad of paper, hilariously writing in the caption, “Last night we played Pictionary……….. I’m trying not to be a sore loser.”

It’s obvious Madonna loves spending times with the kids, as she treated them all to a winter getaway last year. Back in January 2022, Madonna posted adorable snaps of herself walking some snowy streets with Rocco. The pics prove there’s no denying Rocco looks just like his father, famous director Guy, who split with the “Like a Virgin” singer in 2008 after eight years of marriage. A few days before, Madge posted a picture of her daughter Lourdes from the family’s big New Year’s Eve party. The 26-year-old beauty, whom Madonna shares with Carlos Leon, rocked a sheer white dress with multiple cutouts that left little to the imagination.