Lindsay Lohan Recreates Her Sexy ‘Mean Girls’ Santa Look For New Pepsi Ad: Watch

The Lindsay Lohan renaissance continued on Thursday, Dec. 1 as Pepsi released its holiday commercial featuring the former child star channeling her iconic character Cady from Mean Girls. Donning a Santa hat and a fur-trimmed, red holiday dress, ala the “Jingle Bell Rock” scene from the 2004 cult hit, Lindsay promoted the beverage as a festive “dirty soda,” a TikTok viral drink that mixes a soft drink with creamers or various other flavoring.

In the ad, Lindsay tiptoes down a set of stairs to find Santa Claus had made his own dirty soda using the ubiquitous milk left alongside a plate of cookies and a good dose of Pepsi mixed into it. Lindsay sits down to enjoy the refreshment, saying, “That is one dirty soda, Santa.” In another commercial, she names the drink “pilk” as a reference to the combination of Pepsi and milk.

“As someone who loves the holiday season and embracing new traditions, I was thrilled to have a little bit of fun with Pepsi and their take on the dirty soda,” Lindsay said in a statement. “For people learning about Pilk for the first time, I won’t lie to you when I say I was a bit skeptical when I first heard of this pairing, but after my first sip I was amazed at how delicious it was, so I’m very excited for the rest of the world to try it.”

The scene from Means Girls that is reminiscent of Lindsay’s Pepsi promotion features the actress, Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert and Amanda Seyfried dressed as Santa’s sassy sidekicks while performing “Jingle Bell Rock” on stage in front of their high school. Watch above!

Meanwhile, Lindsay and Amanda recently dished on a possible sequel to the comedy. The former costars discussed revisiting their roles of Cady and Karen in a new Interview magazine. “I would kill just to do one week, all of us playing our own roles on Mean Girls on Broadway,” Amanda said, to which Lindsay responded, “That would be really fun.” “Because a Mean Girls 2 is never going to happen, is it?” Amanda added. “I don’t know,” Lindsay replied. “I heard something about it being a movie musical and I was like, ‘Oh no.’ We can’t do that. It has to be the same tone.”

In the same interview, Lindsay also revealed her plans for starting a family with her new husband Bader Shammas. “I want to do a few fun things, and then I want to do some more serious things… and I want to have kids,” Lindsay replied after being asked about her future plans following her long absence from the entertainment industry.

While Amanda seemed surprised at the news, she also offered up words of encouragement, telling Lindsay she can have both a family and a career. “The best part is that you found a partner that you wanted to marry,” Amanda added. “You seem like you’re in a nice space.”