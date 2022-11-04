Lindsay Lohan Makes Music Comeback With ‘Jingle Bell Rock’ Cover For New Movie 18 Years After ‘Mean Girls’

Lindsay Lohan gave Mean Girls fans an early Christmas gift on Friday (Nov. 4) with the release of her cover of “Jingle Bell Rock.” The song is part of the soundtrack for Lindsay’s upcoming Netflix film, Falling For Christmas, but fans of the 2004 teen comedy know it as the song that Cady (Lohan), Regina (Rachel McAdams), Gretchen (Lacy Chabert), and Karen (Amanda Seyfried) danced to during the Winter Talent show. A faulty CD player almost ruined the dance before Cady’s quick thinking resulted in a school-wide singalong and a successful performance.

“Break out your [camcorder emoji] because, yes, that is Lindsay Lohan singing Jingle Bell Rock in the Falling For Christmas trailer!” Netflix tweeted on Oct. 7, referencing Amy Poehler’s part in the Mean Girls scene. The song arrives one week before Falling for Christmas hits Netflix. In the new film, Lindsay plays “a spoiled – and engaged – hotel heiress who gets amnesia after falling in a skiing accident,” per Deadline. When she awakens with no memory of her identity, she’s in the “care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner (Chord Overstreet) and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas.” Think Overboard with tinsel and colorful lights.

Not only is this cover of “Jingle Bell Rock” a nod to Lindsay’s Mean Girls past, but it also marks her musical comeback. Lindsay made her musical debut in 2003 with “Ultimate,” a song on the Freak Friday soundtrack. She contributed songs to the Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen soundtrack and a pair of tracks on the soundtrack to 2004’s The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement. In 2004, she released her debut album, Speak. While none of the album’s singles found a spot on the Billboard Hot 100, the album eventually went Platinum. 2005 saw her release A Little More Personal (Raw), which didn’t match the commercial success of her first album, but it contained her highest charting single, “Confessions of a Broken Heart (Daughter to Father).”

Lindsay’s high-profile personal issues derailed her music ambitions. In 2007, she and her sister Ali Lohan had a song on the A Prairie Home Companion soundtrack. In 2008, she released “Bossy,” and though she tweeted-and-deleted a song in 2019, her next official follow-up would come 12 years after “Bossy.” In 2020, she shared “Back To Me,” a dance-pop track. “The song is about rediscovering and accepting oneself, shutting out the noise and moving forward, and letting the past go. Living in the now,” she captioned a 2020 preview of the track.