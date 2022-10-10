Jamie Lee Curtis Says She’s ‘Open’ To ‘Freaky Friday’ Sequel: ‘I Would Like To See Lindsay Lohan Be The Hot Grandma’

The 'Halloween' star revealed that she'd like to revisit the classic teen comedy, with her and Lindsay Lohan reuniting in their iconic mother-daughter characters.

By:
October 10, 2022 1:05PM EDT
View gallery
Jamie Lee Curtis at the Los Angeles premiere of 'Halloween' held at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, USA on October 17, 2018.; Shutterstock ID 1207346980; purchase_order: Photo; job: Farrah
Annie Guest, Jamie Lee Curtis'Knives Out' film premiere, After Party, Regency Village Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 14 Nov 2019
HOLLYWOOD - SEPTEMBER 22: Jamie Lee Curtis and daughter Annie Guest at Touchstone Pictures World Premiere of 'You Again' at the El Capitan Theatre on September 22, 2010 in Hollywood, California. Jamie Lee Curtis Annie Guest Touchstone Pictures World Premiere of 'You Again' Hollywood Los Angeles, America.
Image Credit: Atilano Garcia/SOPA Images/Shutterstock / Chris Putnam/Shutterstock

Freaky Friday fans rejoice! Jamie Lee Curtis revealed that she’d be happy to star in a sequel to the 2003 comedy alongside Lindsay Lohanif she was offered to do so, during an interview on The View on Monday, October 10. Jamie, 63, admitted that now nearly 20 years later, she’d love to revisit the roles alongside the Mean Girls actress, 36, and their co-star Mark Harmon, 71.  When asked if she’d like to use her View appearance to pitch Disney on bringing her and Lindsay back together for the sequel, Jamie admitted that she’d “already written to Disney” and would appear in their new The Haunted Mansion movie.

It’s been nearly 20 years since Lindsay and Jamie starred in ‘Freaky Friday’ together. (Everett Collection)

Jamie explained that with her 64th birthday coming up in November, she’d be happy to take part in a sequel where she and Lindsay swap places again, but this time their characters aren’t just a mom and daughter. She explained that she’d hoped that her character was a grandma and Lindsay’s was a mom if the movie gets made. “Creatively, I’m wide open. Lindsay Lohan and me back in a Freaky Friday. She just made a Christmas movie I believe, and she got married. It’s all good. Bring it. Let me be the old grandma who has to take care,” she said, before co-host Ana Navaro interjected that the Trading Places star would be a “sexy grandma.”

Since the premise of the movie focuses on her and Lindsay’s characters switching bodies, she said that she’d like to see how they’d both perform the new roles. “Lindsay gets to be the sexy grandma, who’s still happy with Mark Harmon in all the ways you would be happy with Mark Harmon,” she quipped. “Simply, I would like to see Lindsay be the hot grandma, and I would like to see me try to deal with toddlers. I want to be a helicopter parent in today’s world, as an old lady.”

Aside from being hopeful for a Freaky Friday reboot, Jamie also spoke about her role in the upcoming Halloween Ends film, the latest sequel from the rebooted 1978 horror classic. The new movie will be available in theaters on  As Jamie mentioned, Lindsay is also gearing up for the brand new holiday flick Falling For Christmas, which is expected to hit Netflix early in November.

Jamie revealed that she’d be happy to revisit the ‘Freaky Friday’ characters along with Lindsay. (Atilano Garcia/SOPA Images/Shutterstock / Chris Putnam/Shutterstock)

Jamie has revealed that she did recently reconnect with Lindsay via text. During an appearance at New York Comic Con, the Everything Everywhere All At Once star said that Lindsay sent her a text recently, per BuzzfeedJamie revealed that she asked her on-screen daughter to “prove” it was really her, and she said that she asked her what song the two of them were learning to rap to while filming Freaky Friday, and Lindsay correctly responded that it was Clipse’s verse from Justin Timberlake’s “Like I Love You.”

More From Our Partners

ad