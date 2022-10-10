Jamie Lee Curtis Says She’s ‘Open’ To ‘Freaky Friday’ Sequel: ‘I Would Like To See Lindsay Lohan Be The Hot Grandma’

Freaky Friday fans rejoice! Jamie Lee Curtis revealed that she’d be happy to star in a sequel to the 2003 comedy alongside Lindsay Lohan, if she was offered to do so, during an interview on The View on Monday, October 10. Jamie, 63, admitted that now nearly 20 years later, she’d love to revisit the roles alongside the Mean Girls actress, 36, and their co-star Mark Harmon, 71. When asked if she’d like to use her View appearance to pitch Disney on bringing her and Lindsay back together for the sequel, Jamie admitted that she’d “already written to Disney” and would appear in their new The Haunted Mansion movie.

Jamie explained that with her 64th birthday coming up in November, she’d be happy to take part in a sequel where she and Lindsay swap places again, but this time their characters aren’t just a mom and daughter. She explained that she’d hoped that her character was a grandma and Lindsay’s was a mom if the movie gets made. “Creatively, I’m wide open. Lindsay Lohan and me back in a Freaky Friday. She just made a Christmas movie I believe, and she got married. It’s all good. Bring it. Let me be the old grandma who has to take care,” she said, before co-host Ana Navaro interjected that the Trading Places star would be a “sexy grandma.”

Since the premise of the movie focuses on her and Lindsay’s characters switching bodies, she said that she’d like to see how they’d both perform the new roles. “Lindsay gets to be the sexy grandma, who’s still happy with Mark Harmon in all the ways you would be happy with Mark Harmon,” she quipped. “Simply, I would like to see Lindsay be the hot grandma, and I would like to see me try to deal with toddlers. I want to be a helicopter parent in today’s world, as an old lady.”

Aside from being hopeful for a Freaky Friday reboot, Jamie also spoke about her role in the upcoming Halloween Ends film, the latest sequel from the rebooted 1978 horror classic. The new movie will be available in theaters on As Jamie mentioned, Lindsay is also gearing up for the brand new holiday flick Falling For Christmas, which is expected to hit Netflix early in November.

Jamie has revealed that she did recently reconnect with Lindsay via text. During an appearance at New York Comic Con, the Everything Everywhere All At Once star said that Lindsay sent her a text recently, per Buzzfeed. Jamie revealed that she asked her on-screen daughter to “prove” it was really her, and she said that she asked her what song the two of them were learning to rap to while filming Freaky Friday, and Lindsay correctly responded that it was Clipse’s verse from Justin Timberlake’s “Like I Love You.”