How Lindsay Lohan Restored ‘Broken Bond’ With Mom Dina Before Marrying Bader Shammas

Everyone loves a good comeback story — and Lindsay Lohan is no exception! After recently marrying Dubai banking exec Bader Shammas, 34, in a private ceremony in July, Lindsay, 36 — who is starring in several new upcoming Netflix films and has launched the successful The Lohdown podcast — was spotted in NYC looking happier and healthier than ever with her mother Dina, 59, sister Ali, 28, and brother Cody, 26. And now, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned from a source close to the Lohan ladies that they have fully restored their “once broken bond.”

“Lindsay and Dina are at such a good place right now because they are both living very healthy lives,” a source told us. “They take good care of themselves and have done a lot of work on themselves. Lindsay has restored her once broken bond with her mom and has an amazing relationship with all of her siblings.”

In 2021, Dina was indicted on a felony drunk driving charge and, as a result, has completely changed her life around for the better. “Dina knows where she went wrong in the past and she has made it right,” the source told us. “Lindsay has also overcome her demons and everyone is so proud of her. The two of them now have the kind of mother-daughter relationship that they have wanted all along.”

So, what does Dina think of Lindsay’s new husband Bader? “Dina has approved of Bader since day one and she has really gotten close to him. She thinks he is a terrific guy and the perfect son-in-law,” the source said. “Dina is very involved in their lives and helped Lindsay so much with the wedding and with everything else that is going on in her life right now, including acting. But Dina does not want to ever push Lindsay on any of that anymore,”