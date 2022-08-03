Lindsay Lohan Rocks Black Mini Dress With New Husband Bader Shammas During NYC Outing

A month after Lindsay Lohan wed Bader Shammas in a secret wedding, she rocked an LBD while out and about in New York City with her husband.

By:
August 3, 2022 9:32AM EDT
View gallery
Lindsay Lohan poses for photographers upon arrival at the European MTV Awards in Bilbao, Spain European MTV Awards 2018 Arrivals, Bilbao, Spain - 04 Nov 2018
New York City, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Lindsay Lohan and her husband Bader Shammas spotted heading to their hotel after a day out shopping in New York City. Pictured: Lindsay Lohan BACKGRID USA 2 AUGUST 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Lindsay Lohan, mother Dina Lohan, sister Ali Lohan, brother Cody Lohan attend MJ the Musical show one week after Lindsay got married in New York, United States. 31st July 2022. Pictured: Lindsay Lohan Ref: SPL5329751 310722 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Jackson Lee / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights
Image Credit: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

Lindsay Lohan kept it classic and chic when visiting New York City with her new husband, Bader Shammas, on Tuesday (Aug. 2.) Lindsay, 36, wore a little black minidress while walking the streets of Manhattan, pairing the look with a set of black pumps and a pair of sharp sunglasses. The Freaky Friday actress let her hair flow freely in the late-summer breeze, which showed off the sparkle of her earrings and the locket she wore around her neck.

(BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID)

Her husband also kept it simple. Bader, 32, opted for a pair of light-blue jeans, white shoes, and a dark-blue polo shirt with yellow-and-white accents on the sleeves. Whereas Lindsay shielded her eyes from the harsh sun of the New York City skyline, Bader hung his sunglasses down the front of his shirt. Bader kept a stoneface expression when he and Lindsay entered a building. She, however, was all smiles when greeting the paparazzi, even giving a wave to her adoring public.

(BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID)

The Big Apple outing comes roughly a month after Lindsay and her financier fiancé tied the knot in an intimate ceremony, right before her 36th birthday. “I am the luckiest woman in the world,” she posted on Instagram on July 2. “You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything.” While many starlets have referred to their significant others as “husband” and “wife” without the ring to prove, a rep for Lindsay confirmed to HollywoodLife that she and Bader are indeed married.

The couple – who both reside in Dubai — began dating in Feb. 2020, right before the COVID-19 pandemic set in. The two got engaged in Nov. 2021. “My love. My life. My family. My future,” she wrote in the caption of an Instagram post, along with a diamond ring emoji. In the first photos of Lindsay since saying, “I do,” the Mean Girls star glowed with happiness while enjoying a trip to Turkey.

Lindsay’s mother, Dina Lohan, told Entertainment Tonight that she was ecstatic for her girl. “As a mother, I am beyond proud of how Lindsay has matured and continues to grow,” she said. “And my other children, Aliana, Dakota, and Michael, are working toward their goals, and I am by their side every step of the way. I am blessed.”

More From Our Partners

ad