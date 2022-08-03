Lindsay Lohan Rocks Black Mini Dress With New Husband Bader Shammas During NYC Outing

Lindsay Lohan kept it classic and chic when visiting New York City with her new husband, Bader Shammas, on Tuesday (Aug. 2.) Lindsay, 36, wore a little black minidress while walking the streets of Manhattan, pairing the look with a set of black pumps and a pair of sharp sunglasses. The Freaky Friday actress let her hair flow freely in the late-summer breeze, which showed off the sparkle of her earrings and the locket she wore around her neck.

Her husband also kept it simple. Bader, 32, opted for a pair of light-blue jeans, white shoes, and a dark-blue polo shirt with yellow-and-white accents on the sleeves. Whereas Lindsay shielded her eyes from the harsh sun of the New York City skyline, Bader hung his sunglasses down the front of his shirt. Bader kept a stoneface expression when he and Lindsay entered a building. She, however, was all smiles when greeting the paparazzi, even giving a wave to her adoring public.

The Big Apple outing comes roughly a month after Lindsay and her financier fiancé tied the knot in an intimate ceremony, right before her 36th birthday. “I am the luckiest woman in the world,” she posted on Instagram on July 2. “You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything.” While many starlets have referred to their significant others as “husband” and “wife” without the ring to prove, a rep for Lindsay confirmed to HollywoodLife that she and Bader are indeed married.

The couple – who both reside in Dubai — began dating in Feb. 2020, right before the COVID-19 pandemic set in. The two got engaged in Nov. 2021. “My love. My life. My family. My future,” she wrote in the caption of an Instagram post, along with a diamond ring emoji. In the first photos of Lindsay since saying, “I do,” the Mean Girls star glowed with happiness while enjoying a trip to Turkey.

Lindsay’s mother, Dina Lohan, told Entertainment Tonight that she was ecstatic for her girl. “As a mother, I am beyond proud of how Lindsay has matured and continues to grow,” she said. “And my other children, Aliana, Dakota, and Michael, are working toward their goals, and I am by their side every step of the way. I am blessed.”