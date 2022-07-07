Lindsay Lohan Is Glowing In 1st Pic Since Wedding: See Makeup-Free Photo

Lindsay Lohan admits she’s having “fun in the sun” while in Bodrum, Turkey, just days after tying the knot with financier Bader Shammas. The 36-year-old actress made the admission when she shared a new gallery of photos from Turkey on her Instagram account on Thursday, July 7. And one picture in particular showed Lindsay bare-faced and looking beautiful! These, of course, are the first photos Lindsay has shared since announcing her marriage to Bader, 32, and she appears to be loving married life.

As you can see in the makeup-free selfie above, Lindsay is having fun on the water while in Turkey. And if you look at the full gallery of photos she posted below, you’ll see that she’s been enjoying all the food, sightseeing, and pool time that Turkey has to offer.

As we said, these photos come just days after Lindsay and Bader got married in an intimate ceremony ahead of her birthday. A rep for the actress confirmed the news to HollywoodLife, saying, “Yes, Lindsay Lohan is married”, after Lindsay alluded to the news in another Instagram post. For that post, she shared a photo of herself and Bader, while writing, “I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this everyday.”

Lindsay and Bader got engaged in November 2021, a bit over a year after they started dating. The Mean Girls star showed off her gorgeous ring with the following message: “My love. My life. My family. My future”. Lindsay first introduced her fans to Bader with a February 2020 Instagram photo, which has since been deleted. She captioned the post by saying that she had a “lovely night” with her sister Aliana, and Bader, who she would go on to marry.