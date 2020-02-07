Lindsay Lohan Reveals New ‘Boyfriend’ After Sending Liam Hemsworth Flirty Comments

Does Lindsay Lohan have a new man in her life? The actress shared a new photo of a group outing, in which she referred to a handsome dark-haired man as her ‘boyfriend.’ However, she’s since deleted her initial caption.

Lindsay Lohan may or may not be off the market. The 33-year-old actress shared a new photo to Instagram on February 6, that showed her and a group of friends, including her sister, Aliana, and her new “boyfriend.” Lindsay was quick to change the caption to a simple smiling emoji — but, eagle-eyed fans caught the caption before it was removed.

“@aliana lovely night with sister and my boyfriend bader❤️ such a magical night 🌃,” Lindsay wrote alongside cute snap. “Who is the boyfriend?” one follower wrote in the comments, with another follower replying, “the guy with the black jacked [sic].” More fans continued to question the photo, especially after Lindsay removed the caption.

“Why’d you delete the caption? I thought it was really heartwarming,” one curious fan wrote in the comments. Another added, “When your first caption was a big off, delete and replace it with an emoji.” Other fans continued to ask if Lindsay is in a new relationship.

(Photo credit: Lindsay Lohan/Instagram)

In the group photo, the Mean girls star looked stunning in a black top, jacket and skirt with thigh-high black boots. Her sister Ali donned a black polkadot dress and a leather jacket with ankle booties. The group, which appeared to be at a Bastille concert, was all smiles as some held up their drinks in the photo.

This seems to be the first time Lindsay has introduced her new man to the world. Her post came just a few weeks after she cleared the air about flirty comments she sent to actor, Liam Hemsworth, who is newly divorced after his split from Miley Cyrus.

Lindsay posted a prayer emoji under a series of surfing photos that Hemsworth, 29, shared via Instagram on December 26. Some fans thought she was shooting her shot with The Hunger Games actor, however, Lindsay later admitted that “people took that the wrong way.”

“I think that comes from me being in Australia,” she explained to Andy Cohen during her appearance on CNN’s Times Square New Year’s Eve on Tuesday, December 31. “[Hemsworth] surfs a lot and I work with the WOW Foundation, for Waves of Wellness [a surf therapy organization], in Australia. So that’s a very important thing for us. And so I’m working with them a lot and bringing people with energy together and he surfs and then people took that the wrong way. We always have gossip in our life, you know that.”