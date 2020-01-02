Lindsay Lohan Breaks Her Silence On Her Flirty Messages For Liam Hemsworth

After leaving flirty Instagram messages for Liam Hemsworth following his split from Miley Cyrus, Lindsay Lohan is now explaining why she keeps hitting up the hunky Australian actor.

Fans have been taking notice of Lindsay Lohan leaving flirty messages on Liam Hemsworth‘s Instagram posts, but she insists that it’s just “gossip” that she wants a romantic encounter with Miley Cyrus‘ soon to be ex-husband. She now claims that she was only trying to get in touch with the hunk to do some charity activities while she was working down under on The Masked Singer Australia.

Less than a month after his split from Miley, Lindsay commented, “Why didn’t we meet in Sydney or Bondi?!” next to one of Liam’s IG pics. At the time, Lindsay was in Australia, herself, filming The Masked Singer. But on Dec. 26 when the 29-year-old posted a photo of himself trying out an urban surfing facility since he couldn’t get to the ocean, Linds, 33, left the emoji “🙏🏻” in the comments, which caused her to get massively trolled on the ‘gram.

The actress turned Greek resort owner appeared on CNN’s live New Year’s Eve coverage on Dec. 31 and co-host Andy Cohen, 51, went there, asking “All the people are writing that you’ve been commenting on Liam Hemsworth’s Instagrams and they want you two to get together. Just so you know. People are trying to manifest that to happen.” Lindsay played it cool, responding “I think that comes from me being in Australia for another season of The Masked Singer, which we’re doing.”

.@lindsaylohan tells @andersoncooper and @Andy that she wants to spend 2020 “taking back the life that I worked so hard for and sharing it with my family and you guys.” #CNNNYE pic.twitter.com/dX8i0iBUjJ — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) January 1, 2020

Lilo continued on, “He surfs a lot and I work with the WOW Foundation, for Waves of Wellness [a surf therapy organization], in Australia. So that’s a very important thing for us. And so I’m working with them a lot and bringing people with energy together and he surfs and then people took that the wrong way.” She added, “We always have gossip in our life, you know that.” Still, Lindsay managed to evade Andy’s initial question about whether or not she agreed with fans who wanted her to get together with Liam. Well played Lilo.