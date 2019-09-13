Lindsay Lohan Sends Flirty Message To Liam Hemsworth After Miley Cyrus Split: ‘Why Didn’t We Meet?’

Liam Hemsworth is a single man after his split from Miley Cyrus, and it looks like Lindsay Lohan may be shooting her shot with him based on this flirty Instagram comment!

it looks like newly-single Liam Hemsworth has attracted the attention of Lindsay Lohan! The actor is currently spending time in Australia with brother, Chris Hemsworth, along with other family members and friends, and Chris shared pics from their adventures on Instagram on Sept. 12. One of the images is a selfie of himself and Liam, which was re-posted to E! News’ page shortly after. Lindsay took notice of the post and left a comment that read, “Why didn’t we meet in Sydney or Bondi?!”

LiLo has been spending time in Australia while filming the country’s version of The Masked Singer, and it looks like she’s not happy about missing a chance to hang with the Hemsworth brothers! Considering Chris is happily married to Elsa Pataky…was this her way at sending Liam a flirty message!? Liam and his wife, Miley Cyrus, announced their split back in August, and he filed for divorce shortly after. Miley has been spotted out and about with Kaitlynn Carter several times since the split, and they haven’t been shy about flaunting PDA.

Miley and Liam’s breakup news broke on the same weekend she was first spotted looking cozy with Kaitlynn, so, naturally, there was speculation that Miley had cheated on her hubby with Brody Jenner’s ex. However, she took to Twitter to slam those rumors and insist that the breakup was simply a result of her growing up and not being the same person who she was when she first fell in love with Liam so many years ago.

Meanwhile, Miley also released a new song about the split called “Slide Away,” in which she hinted that Liam’s partying took a toll on their relationship. “I want my house in the Hills, don’t need the whiskey and pills,” she sings on the track. Liam has not commented on those rumors.