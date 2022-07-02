Lindsay Lohan Married: Actress Weds Financier Bader Shammas

Congratulations to Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas! The Mean Girls star and her financier fiancé, 32, got secretly married in an intimate ceremony just hours before her 36th birthday. A rep for the actress confirmed the news to HollywoodLife, saying, “Yes, Lindsay Lohan is married.”

To celebrate, Lindsay took to her Instagram on Saturday, July 2 to share a gorgeous photo of the couple, writing alongside it, “I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything.” She concluded the sweet message, “Every woman should feel like this everyday.”

Lindsay and Bader got engaged back in November 2021, a little over a year after the pair started dating 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic sent folks into lockdown. The Parent Trap star showed off her gorgeous ring with super cute PDA pictures of her cuddling up to her now-husband on Instagram. “My love. My life. My family. My future,” she wrote in the caption along with a diamond ring emoji. Her dad Michael Lohan told HollywoodLife at the time that he was excited for the couple. “Based on what has been released by Lindsay so far, all I’ll say is that I’m so happy for her and Bader, and proud of all she’s doing in life. God Bless them,” he said.

View Related Gallery Lindsay Lohan -- Photos Of The Actress Lindsay Lohan poses for photographers upon arrival at the European MTV Awards in Bilbao, Spain European MTV Awards 2018 Arrivals, Bilbao, Spain - 04 Nov 2018 New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Lindsay Lohan puts on a very busty display in all pink as she leaves her LLohan Nightclub pop up at the Playboy Club in New York. Pictured: Lindsay Lohan BACKGRID USA 20 OCTOBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: @TheHapaBlonde / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Lindsay had first introduced her fans to Bader with a February 2020 Instagram photo, which has since been deleted. She captioned the post by saying that she had a “lovely night” with her sister Aliana, and the man she would go on to marry. While it’s unclear when the pair first got together, the February post came about a month after Lindsay had dropped some flirty comments on some of Liam Hemsworth‘s photos.

Since getting engaged and before tying the knot, Lindsay and the banking whiz seemed like a perfect couple! The Freaky Friday actress had posted a photo of the pair bundling away from the cold to her Instagram in December 2021, with an extra sweet caption. “No [one] else I’d rather freeze with,” she wrote in a comment for the winter wonderland photos with a pair of heart emojis and a snowflake emoji.