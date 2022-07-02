Lindsay Lohan’s Dating History Over The Years From Wilmer Valderrama To Husband Bader Shammas

Image Credit: Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock

Lindsay Lohan is a married woman! The Mean Girls star and her financier fiancé Bader Shammas, 32, got secretly married in an intimate ceremony just hours before her 36th birthday on Friday July 1, a rep for the actress confirmed with HollywoodLife. To celebrate, Lindsay took to her Instagram to share a gorgeous photo of the couple, writing alongside it, “I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything.” She concluded the sweet message, “Every woman should feel like this everyday.”

Before she met and married Bader, Lindsay had a string of high-profile romances, starting when she was just a teenager! Find out which celebrities dated the Herbie: Fully Loaded alum here!

Aaron Carter

Back in 2002, Lindsay was reportedly dating teeny bopper heartthrob Aaron Carter, younger brother to Backstreet Boy Nick Carter. Aaron, who rose to popularity with his hit “Aaron’s Party,” was also dating Hilary Duff around the same time, which caused rumors of a rift between the two actresses. By 2003, Lindsay and Aaron had called it quits.

In a 2013 interview with PeterDee.TV, shortly after Lindsay became more known for her rehab stints than her roles, Aaron said, “I love that girl. She’ll always have a beautiful place in my heart. She’s a great person.”

Wilmer Valderrama

Just a year after breaking up with Aaron, Lindsay began an on-again/off-again romance with That 70s Show star Wilmer Valderrama. The couple, who had a 7-year age difference, were often spotted hitting the hottest Hollywood clubs together. She even did a guest appearance on his sitcom. Although there was no official date to their split, the couple appeared to have gone their separate ways a year later, with Wilmer quickly moving on to dating Ashlee Simpson.

Harry Morton

Lindsay began dating wealthy restaurateur Harry Morton in 2006, after they met at her 20th birthday party. The couple had quite the steamy summer romance, with the Pink Taco founder accompanying Lindsay to the Venice Film Festival for the debut of her biopic Bobby. After the couple split, Harry would go on to date such Hollywood beauties as Demi Moore, Paris Hilton, Hayden Panettiere, and Britney Spears.

Sadly, in 2019, Harry died from a heart attack at the age of 28. Lindsay paid tribute to her former boyfriend at the time, sharing a pic of the couple and writing, “Best friends. Best life.” Lindsay’s mom Dina Lohan, also shared a touching tribute: “RIP Harry God has an angel, we love you! Prayers to the family,” she wrote, alongside a photo of Harry and Lindsay.

Samantha Ronson

Lindsay pretty much shocked fans when she began her love affair with Dj Samantha Ronson in 2008. The romance was filled with drama and headlines, quickly coming to an end a year later.

“I was bold enough to say, ‘Yeah, I like a girl. And?’ That put [Ronson] in a situation where she was being attacked every day,” the actress told Us in 2012. “That’s not fair. … And what am I left with? Heartbreak. I needed to love myself first before I could be with anyone. And I was going through a lot. Two toxic people cannot be together. End of story.”

Egor Tarabasov

In 2015, Lindsay began dating Russian millionaire Egor Tarabasov. They were inseparable for many months, hitting up red carpets and taking holidays together. They were even engaged at one point. However, the relationship was tumultuous, to say the least, as reports suggested Egor became physically violent with the star. They ended up going their separate ways a year after their first date.

Bader Shammas

Lindsay and Bader got engaged back in November 2021, a little over a year after the pair started dating 2020. The Parent Trap star showed off her gigantic sparkler ring with a snap of her cuddling up to Bader on Instagram. “My love. My life. My family. My future,” she wrote in the caption along with a diamond ring emoji.

Her dad Michael Lohan told HollywoodLife at the time that he was excited for the couple. “Based on what has been released by Lindsay so far, all I’ll say is that I’m so happy for her and Bader, and proud of all she’s doing in life. God Bless them,” he said.