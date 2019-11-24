Dina Lohan Mourns The Loss Of Lindsay’s Ex Harry Morton, Dead At 38: ‘We Love You’

Dina Lohan shared a heartfelt Instagram post about her daughter Lindsay’s ex Harry Morton moments after news broke about his death.

Harry, who founded the popular restaurant chain Pink Taco, has died at the age of 38 after being found unresponsive in his Beverly Hills, CA home on the afternoon of Nov. 23. Although paramedics were called, Harry was pronounced dead at the scene and then transported to the local coroner’s office, where he will undergo an autopsy. No foul play was suspected at the time he was found, the outlet reported.”I can confirm that he was a reserve deputy with The West Hollywood sheriff’s station and his death occurred in the jurisdiction of Beverly Hills PD,” the on duty watch commander for the West Hollywood sheriffs department confirmed to HollywoodLife on Nov. 24. “He will be deeply missed.”

Two people he appeared to have a big impact on was his former girlfriend Lindsay Lohan, 33, and her mother Dina, 57, the former of which he had a romantic relationship with that began over a decade ago. They first met at Lindsay’s 20th birthday party in July 2006 that led to a hot summer romance in the days to come. Engagement rumors even swirled about them when he was spotted shopping at Cartier’s and Lindsay was seen wearing various rings on her left hand ring finger.

Harry must have made a good impression that has lasted in the years since as Dina posted a heartfelt tribute to him on her private Instagram page. “RIP Harry God has an angel, we love you! Prayers to the family,” she captioned next to a throwback photo of him with the Mean Girls star.

Lindsay has yet to make any posts about Harry on her social media as of the afternoon of Nov. 24. She shared a bunch of Instagram Stories of her out and about with friends on Zara Nurai Island in Abu Dhabi hours before news broke about her exes passing.

Harry, who created Pink Taco when he was only 18, has also reportedly romanced many other A-list stars in Hollywood including Demi Moore, 57, and Britney Spears, 37.

Our healing thoughts go out to all those affected by Harry’s passing.