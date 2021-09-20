See Pic

Wilmer Valderrama Snuggles Up To Daughter, 7 Months, In Rare Photo Ahead Of Emmy Awards

Wilmer Valderrama
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Wilmer Valderrama and Amanda Pacheco West Hollywood Edition Preview Party, Los Angeles, USA - 29 Oct 2019
Wilmer Valderrama and girlfriend Amanda Pacheco Nu Wave Swim Vitamin A Show, Front Row, Miami Swim Week, USA - 12 Jul 2019
Wilmer Valderrama and girlfriend Amanda Pacheco Nu Wave Swim Vitamin A Show, Front Row, Miami Swim Week, USA - 12 Jul 2019
Amanda Pacheco, Wilmer Valderrama and Joy Corrigan Nu Wave Swim Vitamin A Show, Front Row, Miami Swim Week, USA - 12 Jul 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 5 Photos.
News Writer

Wilmer Valderrama cuddled 7-month-old daughter Nakano Oceana while looking dapper in his attire for the 2021 Emmy Awards.

Before presenting at the 2021 Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, Wilmer Valderrama, 41, spent some quality time with his 7-month-old daughter, Nakano Oceana. Wilmer posted an Instagram photo before the star-studded event that featured the NCIS actor lovingly cradling his baby girl, whom he shares with fiancée Amanda Pacheco, in his arms. “Pre Show snuggles with my Chukichuki Nakano.. historically recording this so you never forget Daddy was very cool way back when.. #Emmys2021,” Wilmer wrote in the caption of the precious father-daughter shot, which can be seen below!

Wilmer looked handsome as always in the pre-Emmys photo. He dressed in a black and white tuxedo, which included a stylish black bowtie. The That ’70s Show alum was so happy to be embracing his daughter, who looked super cute a pink jumper and a white and black polka dolt shirt. And as expected, Wilmer’s followers gushed over the star’s sweet snapshot with Nakano.

Sex/Life actor Adam Demos commented “Love it,” on Wilmer’s post, adding a heart emoji. Actress Sarah Shahi jokingly wrote, “Ohhhhhh she is the PERFECT DATE!!” in reference to Nakano, while Wilson Cruz left a string of crying face emojis to appropriately sum up his thoughts on Wilmer’s pic with his daughter.

Wilmer Valderrama
Wilmer Valderrama at the 2021 Emmy Awards on Sept. 19, 2021 (Photo: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Celebrity Dads With Their Kids: Photos Of Scott Disick, Chris Brown & More

Jerry Seinfeld and son attend New York Mets vs New York Yankees at Citi field on September 10,2021 in Queens ,NY.Pictured: Jerry Seinfeld,Julian Kal SeinfeldRef: SPL5254559 100921 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Jackie Brown / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Venice, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Proud dad! Sean 'Diddy' Combs was spotted with his three daughters, Chance and twins D'Lila Star and Jessie James as the family enjoy the sights during a gondola ride out on their holidays in Venice. The group have been in town supporting D'Lila Star and Jessie James Diddy's twin daughters, D'Lila and Jessie, as they made their runway debut at the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show. The girls appear to have followed in the footsteps of their late mom, Kim Porter who passed unexpectedly in 2018 from pneumonia. Diddy sat back as the group enjoyed a gondola ride and the girls snapped photos along the way. Diddy's famous ex, Jennifer Lopez also attended the celebrity packed show on Sunday. Pictured: P Diddy, Sean Combs , Puff Daddy, Diddy, Jessie James, D'Lila Star, Chance Combs BACKGRID USA 1 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Terry Crews, Wynfrey Crews, Isaiah Crews, Naomi Burton-Crews, Rebecca Crews Sony Pictures Animation 'The Star' world premiere at the Regency Village Theatre, Los Angeles, CA, USA - 12 November 2017

Wilmer got engaged to Amanda on New Year’s Day in 2020, and they welcomed Nakano on Feb. 15, 2021. The couple announced their daughter’s arrival in a joint statement alongside family snapshots taken at the hospital after Nakano’s birth. “Life is an ever evolving journey, and for all those times when our path needs a light.. often angels are sent to show us the way and that we can be more.. straight out of heaven we welcome our first daughter…,” Wilmer wrote on the social media platform, adding the hashtag “It’sJustUs3Now.”

In an interview with PEOPLE in March 2021, Wilmer expressed his joy at learning the ropes of fatherhood. “I don’t feel any type of pressure or concerns or insecurities,” the actor said. “They gave me the opportunity at the hospital to change her first diaper and I jumped at the opportunity to do it. It was a pleasure to change my baby’s diaper! I kind of dove in,” he added.