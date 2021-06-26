Sarah Shahi: 5 Things To Know About The Fierce & Gorgeous Star Of ‘Sex/Life’

‘Sex/Life’ is the new Netflix show everyone is talking about, and Sarah Shahi stars as Billie Connelly, the woman at the center of the sexiest love triangle. Here’s what you need to know about Sarah.

Sarah Shahi is Netflix’s newest shining star. The 41-year-old actress plays the empowering and sexy Billie Connelly in the new drama series Sex/Life. The series follows Billie’s journey as she explores her sexual desires in both the present day and the past.

Sarah is no stranger to television. Sex/Life is just the latest role in her incredible career. From her past roles to her relationship with her Sex/Life co-star, here are 5 key things to know about Sarah.

1. Sarah is known for her roles on a number of major TV shows.

Sarah rose to fame playing Carmen on The L Word. She also notably starred in TV shows like Fairly Legal, Person of Interest, Reverie, and more. She’s had recent recurring roles on City on a Hill and The Rookie. She is currently filming the DC movie Black Adam.

2. Sarah is in a relationship with her ‘Sex/Life’ co-star.

Sarah and Adam Demos, who plays Billie’s ex Brad Simon, met on the set of Sex/Life. They first posted an Instagram photo of each other on New Year’s Eve. Sarah and Adam continued to post photos of one another over the next few months. On May 22, she penned a sweet message to Adam in honor of his birthday.

“Not exactly sure how two people on opposite sides of the world could have more in common, were meant to meet, were meant to be together,” Sarah wrote. “But I do know I met my soulmate. I do know I found my forever. I do know I’ve never loved deeper, harder, more ferociously. I do know I’m overly grateful for him. I do know I’ve loved him for a thousand lifetimes before and will love him for a thousand lifetimes more. Happy birthday my baby.”

On the day of Sex/Life’s release, Sarah wrote on her Instagram Story about confirming her relationship with Adam, “Lots of outlets wanted the scoop on what it was like to be together and work with each other. @leoeditdaily and my BFF @ilariaurbinati were the only ones I trusted enough for the scoop.”

3. Sarah was once a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader.

Sarah went to Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas. She was a member of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders from 1999 to 2000. “It was very competitive I will say that, it was a great learning experience at the same time,” she told FOX411.

4. Her birth name is Aahoo Jahansouz Shahi.

Sarah was raised in Texas, but her parents are both Persian. She revealed during an Elle roundtable interview that she can speak Farsi, as well as English. She also grew up with a single mom. “I always say that my mom isn’t a mom; she’s an angel…” Sarah said. “She worked harder than anyone I knew. She came from Iran, she had nothing.”

Her great-great-grandfather was Fath Ali Shah Qajar. He one of the Shahs of Iran. Her dad worked at the American Embassy in Iran and was slated for execution when the regime collapsed in 1979. “My dad was on the hit list and he and my mother were allowed to flee the country,” she told New York Post in 2011.

5. Sarah was previously married.

Sarah married Shameless star Steve Howey in 2009. Their first child, William, was born later that year. She gave birth to twins, Knox and Violet, in March 2015. The couple announced they had split in June 2020. Their divorce was finalized in January 2021, according to Us Weekly.