Lindsay Lohan Mourns Her Ex-Boyfriend & ‘Best Friend’ Harry Morton After Tragic Death At Age 38

Lindsay Lohan shared a sweet memory of her ex-boyfriend Harry Morton from the pair’s date to the ‘Bobby’ premiere at the Venice Film Festival in 2006. Harry was found dead on Nov. 23.

Lindsay Lohan, 33, is mourning the loss of her ex-boyfriend Harry Morton, 38. Lindsay dated the Pink Taco restaurateur back in 2006 after meeting him at her 20th birthday party, and were regularly photographed during their sexy summer romance. “Best friends. Best life,” the Mean Girls star captioned a sweet black-and-white photo from the Venice Film Festival premiere of Bobby back in 2006. In the candid snap, the pair can both be seen smiling and holding hands as they celebrate the film, which saw Lindsay star as fictional character Diane Howser. According to her Instagram story, Lindsay is currently at the Zaya Nurai Island resort in Abu Dhabi alongside her sister Ali Lohan, 25.

Lindsay’s younger brother Mike Jr., 31, commented on the photo writing “😢❤️ RIP” and earlier this morning Lindsay’s mom Dina Lohan, 57, also shared a touching tribute: “RIP Harry God has an angel, we love you! Prayers to the family,” she wrote, alongside a photo of Harry and Lindsay. Though the couple’s romance was short-lived, engagement rumors swirled after they were spotted shopping at a Cartier store and Lindsay was seen wearing various rings on her left hand.

Harry was sadly pronounced dead on the scene after being found unresponsive in his Beverly Hills home on Saturday, Nov. 23, according to our sister publication Variety. No foul play was suspected, and Harry’s body was then transported to a local coroner’s office, where he will undergo an autopsy. “I can confirm that he was a reserve deputy with The West Hollywood sheriff’s station and his death occurred in the jurisdiction of Beverly Hills PD,” the on duty watch commander for the West Hollywood sheriffs department confirmed to HollywoodLife on Nov. 24. “He will be deeply missed.”

The restaurateur and heir was best known for founding the popular Los Angeles hotspot Pink Taco in 1999 when he was just 18-years-old. The restaurant eventually grew beyond the original Sunset Strip location, opening in Las Vegas, Arizona and at Los Angeles’ Century City mall. The 38-year-old had deep roots in the restaurant industry, as his late grandfather Arnie Morton founded the legendary Morton’s The Steakhouse in Chicago — which eventually grew to 73 locations — and his dad Peter Morton created the Hard Rock group of restaurants and hotels.

In addition to Lindsay, Harry was immensely connected in Hollywood, dating Demi Moore after her breakup from Ashton Kutcher, in addition to romances with Paris Hilton, Hayden Panettiere, and Britney Spears. He was not married and did not have any known children at the time of his tragic death.