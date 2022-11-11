Lindsay Lohan Gushes Marriage To Bader Shammas Is ‘So Special’: ‘I Found My ‘Person’

Lindsay Lohan has found true love! The actress opened up about her marriage to Bader Shammas during an interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show on Thursday, November 10. The actress, 36, had so many kind things to say about her hubby, who she got married to in July. When Jimmy asked how she was feeling, since getting married, she seemed so in love. “It’s great. It’s amazing. I met my person,” she explained.

As she spoke, she continued to explain how happy she was to have someone to join her on the different paths that life may bring her. “You never know if you’re going to find that in life, and he’s an amazing guy, man, and I love him, and we’re a great team,” she said. “You just get to share everything with someone, and it’s so special. Everything becomes that much more important.”

Other than the stop at The Tonight Show, Lindsay and Bader have seemed like they’ve been having a great time during their stay in the Big Apple. The pair also sat courtside for a New York Knicks game earlier in the week and also attended the premiere of Lindsay’s new Christmas movie Falling For Christmas, which also features Lindsay singing “Jingle Bell Rock,” just like she did in Mean Girls.

Lindsay has opened up about her marriage a few times since trying the knot, and she seems so incredibly happy with her new husband! She named him first when speaking about her biggest supporters in an interview with Cosmopolitan. “I have an amazing husband, who’s a very calm person. Just the best. And my family. And I feel like I have a small group of good friends who are just really good people. That’s the only support that I really need: friends, family, and loved ones,” she said.

Since Lindsay and Bader tied the knot, the pair have looked like they’ve been on cloud nine, when Lindsay’s posted photos on Instagram or when they’ve been seen out and about. Friends close to Lindsay have told HollywoodLife exclusively that, while it’s not a “top priority,” the pair have spoken about kids. “Lindsay and Bader have obviously talked about starting a family and it is something that they both want,” they said. “Lindsay is finally at a place in her life where she can raise a baby. She wanted a baby before she had met Bader and she has talked openly about wanting to adopt.”