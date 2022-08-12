Lindsay Lohan & Husband Bader Have Started ‘Talking’ About Babies: She Has ‘So Much Love To Give

First comes love, then comes marriage then comes … a baby for Lilo! Lindsay Lohan, 36, has been married to her husband Bader Shammas, 34, for almost two months and friends of the Mean Girls actress told HollywoodLIfe EXCLUSIVELY that they are ready to have a child! “Lindsay and Bader have obviously talked about starting a family and it is something that they both want,” one pal told us.

As fans know, Lindsay took some time away from the spotlight to focus on herself and her well-being. The time off was clearly great for her, as she now looks happier and healthier than ever. “Lindsay is finally at a place in her life where she can raise a baby. She wanted a baby before she had met Bader and she has talked openly about wanting to adopt,” the source said. “Lindsay has so much love to give, but right now, that isn’t her top priority. She is focused on her career and enjoying life with the love of her life.”

On July 30, Lindsay stepped out looking fabulous with her mother Dina Lohan, 59, as well as two of her siblings, Ali, 28, and Cody, 26. Noticeably missing from the family outing was Lindsay’s other brother, Michael, 34, who recently had a baby of his own with his wife Nina Ginsberg, who he married in 2017 after 10 years of dating. Although Lindsay and Bader’s baby would not be the first grandbaby for Dina, the source told us that Dina “can’t wait for Lindsay to have kids.”

“Dina wants a little Lindsay running around. Dina adores being a grandma, she spoils Michael’s daughter like crazy, but that hasn’t stopped her from pushing Lindsay to get going on giving her more,” the second source said, adding, “Dina is so happy that Lindsay has found such a great husband and has such a solid healthy relationship. She’s seen her through all the ups and downs of past relationships so it’s truly the biggest relief in the world that she’s finally found her perfect match.”