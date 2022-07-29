Lindsay Lohan Seen In 1st Photos With Husband Bader Shammas Since Secret Wedding

Lindsay Lohan and her financier husband Bader Shammas, 35, have arrived in New York City. The newly married couple were spotted in their very first photos on Friday, July 29 via Daily Mail, since secretly tying the knot earlier this month. The Mean Girls star stayed low key as she covered her face with a black face mask and black sunglasses, giving photographers a subtle look at her wedding band. Bader was seen just behind her, also in a protective mask.

The rest of her outfit appeared to be laid back casual (as one would want to dress for a long flight) with a straight leg jean and white blouse, along with a trusty pair of sneakers. She added a glam touch with a silver Coussin bag by Louis Vuitton. Meanwhile, Bader opted for a black t-shirt and dark jeans, as well as black Yeezy 350 Boost sneakers. He stayed cool with a baseball hat, and finished the look with a bracelet and silver watch.

Lindsay hinted that she was married with a subtle July 2 post — also her 36th birthday — where she referred to Bader as her husband. Her rep confirmed just hours later that the two had made their union legal a day before. “I am the luckiest woman in the world,” she began on a selfie of her leaning against a smiling Bader. “You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything…every woman should feel like this everyday,” she wrapped up the post.

The marriage came about eight months after Bader proposed in Nov. 2021, and two years after the couple began dating.

Shortly after the nuptials, Lindsay enjoyed a romantic getaway to Turkey where she stayed at The Bodrum EDITION hotel. The Parent Trap star looked sensational in photos posted to her Instagram page, including a selfie in a blue bikini as she soaked up the sun.