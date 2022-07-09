Lindsay Lohan Sunbathes In A Royal Blue Bikini On Turkey Getaway: Photo

Lindsay Lohan stunned in a blue bikini while vacationing in Turkey. The actress, 36, looked totally relaxed as she sported the plunging halter top while sunbathing at Ian Schrager‘s The Bodrum EDITION hotel in the Instagram photos posted on Saturday, July 9. “Sunshine on my mind,” the red head wrote in the caption, along with sun and heart emojis, as well as one with the Turkish flag.

Lindsay was lounging on a hammock right over the gorgeous Mediterranean sea, with umbrellas and beach chairs in the distance behind her. She added a pair of black Saint Laurent sunglasses to her look, as well as two cord bracelets.

The getaway comes just a week after Lindsay confirmed she wed Bader Shammas following an eight month engagement. “I am the luckiest woman in the world,” she began her subtle marriage announcement on July 2, posting a selfie of the pair smiling. “You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this everyday,” she added.

While she didn’t outright state they were married, it was Lindsay’s first time calling Bader her husband — and her rep confirmed the marriage to HollywoodLife shortly after.

In other snaps, the actress showed off her diamond hoop earrings as she smiled candidly, adding a matching blue and white swimsuit cover up to her look. The New York native appeared to be makeup free as she snapped a selfie while suntanning, also appearing in the photo dump, along with a snap of the beach front area with water glasses and chairs.

“Love , love this happy girl,” her mom Dina Lohan commented on the photos, also adding, “What a beautiful trip.” Her sister Aliana and brother Dakota also showed some love on the photos. “Beautiful,” Ali penned, while Dakota added, “Perfection.”