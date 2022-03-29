Lindsay Lohan Stuns In Little Black Dress At Her Engagement Party With Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan looked gorgeous in a little black dress for her engagement party. She had the biggest smile on her face as she celebrated with her fiance, Bader Shammas.

Wedding bells are ringing for Lindsay Lohan. The 35-year-old actress celebrated her engagement to Bader Shammas on March 28 with an engagement party. Lindsay looked incredible in a black dress for the celebration.

Lindsay posed alongside her fiance in front of a fabulous cake. There was a ring box with a ring inside sitting on top of the cake. “My forever,” Lindsay captioned the sweet photo of herself with Bader.

The Mean Girls alum is going all-out for her wedding. Lindsay revealed to Extra that she will have multiple wedding dresses. However, don’t think she’s a bridezilla whatsoever. “I’m definitely not like that,” she said. “I’m more… low-key… Even on my birthday, I want to make sure everyone else is good. And then I can be okay. So, I’ll be more like that.” She also added, “But I want to do things right and I want to pace everything.”

Lindsay announced her engagement to Bader, a financier who serves as the assistant vice president at Credit Suisse, on Instagram in November 2021. She showed off her gorgeous engagement ring to the world. HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY from Diamond Pro CEO, Mike Fried, that Lindsay’s engagement ring is around 4 or 5 carats and is valued at around $150,000 or higher.

The year 2022 is going to be a great one for Lindsay. The actress has several new movies coming to Netflix. She will star in the Netflix Christmas film Falling for Christmas and will play a newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress who gets amnesia after a skiing accident. This will mark Lindsay’s first film since 2019.

“I feel like what we don’t have enough of right now is romantic comedies,” she told Vogue. “And that’s exactly what it is: It’s a really fun, uplifting romantic comedy. And it’s actually really funny. When I read the script and when we started to film it, I didn’t realize how physically funny we were going to be. There’s a lot of physical comedy in it, which I really liked doing—it’s one of my favorite things to do, which I haven’t got to in a while.”