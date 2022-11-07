Lindsay Lohan & Husband Bader Shammas Attend Knicks Game After Her Teenage Ex Aaron Carter Passed Away

Date night! Lindsay Lohan and her husband Bader Shammas cheered for the New York Knicks, as they sat court-side on Saturday, November 5. The pair, who tied the knot in July, smiled for a photo at the game, as they were both dressed in all-black. Even though the Knicks lost to the Boston Celtics, it seemed like the pair were in good spirits as they enjoyed the game, seated next to Law And Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay, who rocked a gray suit for the evening.

Both Lindsay, 36, and Bader rocked black baseball caps as they enjoyed the game. Lindsay’s signature red hair really popped with her all-black outfit, and since they were at the Knicks’ game, it was all the more fitting as one of the New York team’s colors. The Parent Trap star also sported a leather jacket and leggings for the game. Bader wore a black hoodie and converse sneakers.

The game took place the same day that Lindsay’s ex-boyfriend Aaron Carter tragically died at 34. Aaron and Lindsay had a brief romance when they were both young stars in the early aughts. Hilary Duff, who also dated the “Aaron’s Party” singer, shared a touching tribute to her ex on her Instagram. “I’m deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in front of the whole world. You have a charm that was absolutely effervescent,” she wrote. “Boy did my teenage self love you deeply. Sending love to your family at this time. Rest easy.”

Lindsay and Bader have clearly been loving married life. She opened up about how head-over-heels she is for the banker in an October interview with Cosmopolitan. “I have an amazing husband, who’s a very calm person. Just the best,” she said.

Other than her new marriage, Lindsay is also gearing up for the release of her upcoming Christmas-themed rom-com Falling For Christmas, which will be available on Netflix on November 10, for plenty of viewings before Christmas comes. Ahead of the film’s release, Lindsay also released a brand new single, a cover of “Jingle Bell Rock,” 18 years after the song was featured in the classic teen comedy Mean Girls. While Lindsay released a fair share of songs from her debut tune in 2003 to 2008, she had taken a 12 year hiatus with her next official release coming in 2020.