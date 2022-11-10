Lindsay Lohan Cozies Up To Husband Bader Shammas In Floral Dress For ‘Falling For Christmas’ Premiere

Though New York City was well into autumn on Wednesday (Nov. 9), it was springtime for Lindsay Lohan. Lindsay, 36, walked the red carpet for Falling For Christmas in a sheer gown decorated with numerous white flowers and gold embellishments. The Mean Girls alum was all a’glow at the Big Apple premiere of her new Netflix holiday movie, and she had her greatest gift with her: her husband, Bader Shammas. Bader, 35, was on hand to support his love, wearing a black suit with a white shirt.

Lindsay captured that timeless elegance of the season on the red carpet. Her trademark red locks were pulled back in a tight ponytail. Her glam squad earned their place on Santa’s “Nice List,” making Lindsay’s skin glow under the bright lights of NYC. As Lohan posed for photographs, she held a small metallic clutch, giving photographers the full Christmas fantasy.

Bader and Lindsay tied the knot in July. I am the luckiest woman in the world,” she captioned the social media photo of her and her new husband. “You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything.” The couple got engaged in November 2021, a little over a year after they started dating.

Falling For Christmas marks Lindsay’s highest-profile acting role in years. In the movie, which is out today on Netflix, Lindsay plays “a spoiled – and engaged – hotel heiress who gets amnesia after falling in a skiing accident,” per Deadline. She wakes to find she’s in the “care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner (Chord Overstreet) and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas.” As the story plays out and her memory returns, Lindsay will have to decide if she will return to her wealthy life or embrace the magic of her new rural home.

The movie also marks Lindsay’s musical comeback. She sings a cover of “Jingle Bell Rock” in the film, a song that means a lot to Mean Girls fans. Lindsay released two albums in the early 2000s, but her music career seemed to pause as her demons got the better of her. In 2020, she shared “Back To Me,” a dance-pop track about “rediscovering and accepting oneself, shutting out the noise and moving forward, and letting the past go. Living in the now.”

Ahead of the premiere of Falling For Christmas, Lindsay took a moment to mourn her ex, Aaron Carter. The singer and younger brother of Nick Carter passed away on Nov. 5 at age 34. Aaron and Lindsay had a brief romance in 2002. “So many (memories) from when I was so young, just that era of my life … and my prayers go out to his family, and may he rest in peace, and God bless,” Lindsay said regarding Aaron.