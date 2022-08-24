Lindsay Lohan Gushes Over Her ‘King’ Bader Shammas On Cute Date Night In London

A different kind of “royalty” rolled into London on Tuesday. Lindsay Lohan and her husband, Bader Shamas, enjoyed a sweet dinner date in the United Kingdom. Lindsay, 36, posed with Bader while the couple awaited their meal. Being in London had Lindsay in a mood. “Home of the queen, with my [king],” she captioned the photo with Bader’s arm around her shoulder.

Lindsay’s family and friends filled out the comments section. “See y’all soo soon,” wrote her brother, Dakota Lohan. Juliet Angus, a London-based stylist, said she would see Lindsay and Bader “soon.” “Coming for you both,” wrote London-based Joey Ghazal. “Welcome home, queen of London Town,” wrote artist (and living art) Daniel Lismore. Lindsay’s mother, Dina Lohan, hinted where her daughter’s honeymoon world tour might go after the U.K., writing, “Next Up [star].” Some interpreted that to mean Hollywood.

Lindsay spent some time in NYC with her mother, mother, sister Ali and brother Cody at the end of July. It marked the first Lohan family outing since Lindsay married Bader in secret, and this NYC reunion raised some eyebrows considering Lindsay’s past problems with Dina. However, Lindsay and Dina “restored her once broken bond,” a source told HollywoodLife, and the Mean Girls star now has “an amazing relationship with [her and] all of her siblings.”

“Dina knows where she went wrong in the past, and she has made it right,” the source told H.L. “Lindsay has also overcome her demons, and everyone is so proud of her. The two of them now have the kind of mother-daughter relationship that they have wanted all along.”

Bader — a financier who serves as the assistant vice president at Credit Suisse, an international wealth management company based in Dubai – proposed to Lindsay in November 2021. Less than a year later, she surprised the world by announcing that she and Bader were married. “I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time,” Lindsay wrote in an Instagram post, showing her brand new ring. “I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything…every woman should feel like this everyday.”