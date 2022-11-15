Lindsay Lohan’s Siblings: Everything to Know About Her Brothers & Sisters

Lindsay Lohan is the oldest of two brothers and a younger sister.

Lindsay Lohan has three younger half-siblings from her father’s other relationships.

Lindsay Lohan is making a comeback with a brand new Netflix holiday movie ‘Falling For Christmas.’

Lindsay Lohan is clearly a loving big sister to her sister and brothers. From her breakout as a child star sensation in 1998’s The Parent Trap to major hits like Freaky Friday (2003) and Mean Girls (2004), Lindsay was definitely an amazing role model for her siblings, and despite some hardships in the mid-2000s, it seems like the 36-year-old actress has a strong connection with her brothers and sister, and she’ll definitely have their support as she makes her comeback with the new Netflix holiday romcom Falling For Christmas. Aside from the new movie, Lindsay has also entered a new phase of her life: marriage. She wed her husband Bader Shammas in a ceremony in July. She spoke about her husband and family’s support in a recent interview with Cosmopolitan. “I feel like I have a small group of good friends who are just really good people. That’s the only support that I really need: friends, family, and loved ones,” she said.

While Lindsay has begun a bit of a career resurgence, she has had some new hardships, like the sudden, tragic passing of her ex-boyfriend Aaron Carter, who she dated when they were both teen stars. “So many (memories) from when I was so young, just that era of my life … and my prayers go out to his family, and may he rest in peace, and God bless,” she said in a November interview with Access Hollywood.

Despite some of her tough times in the 2000s, Lindsay spoke out about the effect it had on her family. “Growing up my siblings definitely had it harder that most kids at their age, because I was such a public figure that they couldn’t really escape any of the results of the things I did, by mistake, in front of the public eye,” she said during a video interview with Vogue. “So, I feel like I also had to really lead by example as I got older and learned from my mistakes.”

“My family’s so important for me, so anytime that I have an opportunity to involve my sister and my brother, and in anything that I do,” Lindsay added. “Those are the memories that count. Over time you realize how important family is more than anything else in the world.” Lindsay continues to show how much she loves her siblings. Find out more about all of them here!

Michael Lohan Jr.

Dina and Michael Lohan Sr. welcomed their first son, Michael Jr., together on December 16, 1987, almost a year after Lindsay was born. Like his older sister, Michael Jr. did some modeling with Ford Models as a tiny tot. He also appeared in Parent Trap with Lindsay, making it his only movie role to date. Leaving the spotlight, Michael Jr. went on to earn a degree in Business Administration from Ithaca College in 2010. On October 29, 2015, he was arrested in New York City on criminal possession of a forged instrument and criminal impersonation for allegedly displaying a forged U.S. government placard on his vehicle to avoid paying for parking.

Despite the hiccup, Michael clearly has a happy life with his family. He regularly shares photos with his wife Nina Ginsberg, who he married in 2017. The pair announced they were expecting their first child together in February 2021 and debuted their daughter Isabel in June of that year on Instagram. He regularly shares photos of him with his wife and daughter on social media.

Ali Lohan

Lindsay’s younger sister Aliana (or Ali) was born on December 22, 1993. Ali was often spotted walking the red carpets with Lindsay and seen at various Hollywood parties, as she tried to make a name for herself in the modeling world. She also dabbled in music, releasing a few singles and working on an albumin 2017. “This is what I wanted to do since I was eight-years-old,” the star revealed to Cosmo.

In fact, Lindsay revealed that she stepped back from singing so that she wouldn’t overshadow her sister in a November 2022 interview with Who What Wear. “I slowed down on the singing because my sister’s biggest passion in life is singing, and I really wanted her to have that path and didn’t want to distract from that at all,” she said.

Ali and Lindsay even got to collaborate a little in Fall For Christmas. The singer announced that she’d have a song featured in the movie in an Instagram post. “My Single ‘Without You’ coming November 10th to Netflix’s Falling For Christmas,” she wrote in the caption. Lindsay complimented her sister with a sweet comment on the post. “Beautiful song! Beautiful talent! Beautiful woman!” she wrote.

Cody Lohan

Dakota Lohan, aka Cody, born on June 16, 1996, was the last child of Dina and Michael Sr. before their divorce in 2007. He followed in Lindsay’s footsteps by becoming a model, singing on to IMG Models with his mom as a manager. Cody also loves sharing photos of his famous sister on Instagram.

Speaking of Instagram, Lindsay shared an adorable throwback photo of her and Cody on her Instagram in August. She posted “Then and Now” shots of the two of them in London in front of Big Ben. In the older photo, the Freaky Friday star held up her baby brother in front of the famed clock tower, but in the new pic, Dakota held up his sister for an adorable sibling shot.

Lindsay’s Half-Siblings

Lindsay has a half sister named Ashley Horn who was born to Michael Jr. and Kristi Kauffman, reportedly while Michael was still married to Dina. In 2008, Lindsay wrote on her MySpace, per People, “My father just let my family and [me] know, amongst other [things] that he had another child after my little sister Aliana. Or maybe he had it before Aliana?? Either way, he cheated on my mother and that really sucks.”

Michael Sr. went on to marry Kate Major in 2014. They welcomed two sons together, Lindsay’s half brothers, named Landon, who was born in 2013, and Logan, who was born in 2014. Michael and Kate announced that they were planning to separate in 2015, per Page Six.