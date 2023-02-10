Lindsay Lohan Looks Radiant In Silky Bronze Outfit Supporting Younger Siblings Ali & Dakota At NYFW

Lindsay Lohan proved she is the most supportive sister when she flew all the way from Dubai to New York to watch her younger siblings – Ali and Dakota – walk the runway at New York Fashion Week. The 36-year-old rocked a silky bronze top and matching pants while her red hair was down in curls for the Christian Siriano NYFW Fall/Winter 2023 show.

For the event, Lindsay rocked a Christian Siriano Ombre Wing Sleeve Top that had a ruffled overlay on her chest and she styled the top with a pair of matching, high-waisted Christian Siriano Ombre Wide Leg Trousers and a pair of sky-high, black patent leather pumps.

The color of the outfit was the exact same color as her gorgeous red hair and hairstylist, Danielle Priano, styled it in voluminous waves and pulled it back at the top with two pieces left out to frame her face. She topped her look off with makeup done by makeup artist, Kristofer Buckle, who gave her a bronze smokey eye, a glossy orange lip, and diamond hoop earrings.

Not only did Lindsay get to hang out with her siblings, but she was also joined by Julia Stiles and Quinta Brunson. Julia rocked a hot pink, silky long-sleeve dress with cutouts on the shoulders and a high slit on the side of the skirt while Quinta wore a plunging black strapless dress that had a diamond bar across her chest that revealed ample cleavage.

Lindsay posted a selfie of the three ladies with the caption, “Thanks to @csiriano I got to have a fab #nyfw kick off with these talented beauties!”