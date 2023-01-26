Tom Brady Posts Prayer With Photos Of Sons Jack, 15, & Ben, 13, Amid Gisele’s Rumored Romance

Tom Brady, 45, is grateful for his sons. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star took to Instagram stories on Thursday, Jan 26 to share a poignant prayer, along with pics of both his sons. “Build me a son, O Lord, who will be strong enough to know when he is weak, and brave enough to face himself when he is afraid; one who will be proud and unbending in honest defeat, and humble and gentle in victory,” the image of the prayer, by Douglas MacArthur, read in part. “Build me a son whose wishes will not take the place of deeds; a son who will know Thee — and that to know himself is the foundation of knowledge.”

A second slide showed a snap of the dad of three, in uniform, playing football with his eldest son Jack Brady, 15, whom he welcomed with ex Bridget Moynahan in 2007. The third slide was a throwback pic of the NFL great holding his tiny son Benjamin Rein, now 13, and kissing his cheek.

Not mentioned was his daughter Vivian Lake, 10, whom he welcomed (along with Ben), during his marriage to Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen, 42. The former power couple spiraled over the past year after Tom announced his retirement in February 2022, then shortly thereafter reneged, touching off an alleged standoff that ultimately ended their marriage. They finalized their divorce in October 2022. In the months since their marriage officially ended, Gisele has been seen sparring, jogging, enjoying dinner, and riding horses in Costa Rica with jiu -jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente.

It all seems to have been amicable, though, with the parents coming together to coparent under the best possible circumstances. “In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage,” he shared via IG stories on Oct. 28. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude, for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”