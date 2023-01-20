Nia Long Responds To Rumors She’s Dating Co-Star Omarion After Flirty Red Carpet Moment

If there’s one thing Nia Long, 52, is it’s single! The You People star took to the comments section of a video on The Shade Room‘s Instagram to dispute any romance speculation between her and her co-star Omarion, 38, on Friday. “#PressPlay: The smile on #Omarion’s face says it all!”, the outlet captioned the clip of Omarion and Nia briefly holding hands on the red carpet. Nia quickly took to the comments and wrote, “Everybody simmer down… I’m single AF,” along with a kissy face emoji.

The comments section was quickly filled with people reacting to the flirty moment, despite Nia’s clarification. “Damn Nia ready to risk it all she wouldn’t let his hand go,” one follower pointed out, while another added, “They would actually look really good together.” A third admirer noted the 14-year age gap between the actress and the singer. “Yep, go for it Nia and Omarion. Tay[e] Diggs (52) and April [Apryl Jones] (36) = 16 year age gap. Nia Long (52) and Omarion (38) = 14 year age gap. It’s cool when they (men) do, it’s a problem when we (ladies) do it….we reversing it in 2023!,” they wrote.

Nia Long deserves to have some fun … Omarion looks like fun 😂 pic.twitter.com/3X160HtzMl — Katherine Harris (@IamKatHarris) January 20, 2023

Nia’s clapback on the dating rumors comes just two days after she rocked a figure-hugging white dress at the You People premiere on Jan. 17. She paired the strapless ensemble with a chic silver cuff bracelet and droplet earrings. In addition, the 52-year-old opted to wear her raven-hued tresses in loose elegant waves that draped down her body. Other celebrities that were spotted at the premiere included some of Nia’s other co-stars like Eddie Murphy, 61, Lauren London, 38, and Yung Miami.

The mom-of-two was later spotted on actor Terrence J‘s Instagram Story hitting up the lavish restaurant, Nobu, in Dubai on Jan. 20. Nia rocked a long black dress and Christian Louboutin heels for the evening outing. Terrence made sure to record Nia getting in and out of the expensive purple McLaren car while they stepped out for a night on the town together.

Aside from the recent dating rumors surrounding Nia and the “Post To Be” singer, she recently split from her longtime boyfriend Ime Udoka, 45, on Dec. 6, 2022. Following a very public cheating scandal, a source confirmed the couple called it quits last month. “The situation is unfortunate and painful, but Nia is focusing on her children and rebuilding her life,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. A rep for Nia also told the outlet that Nia and Ime are “no longer together but remain fully committed to co-parenting their son [Kez].” Nia and Ime dated from 2010 until their 2022 breakup. The actress is a mom to two kids: Kez, who she shares with Ime, and her son, Massai Dorsey II, 22, from a previous relationship.