Nia Long & Ime Udoka Split After 13 Years Together Following His Alleged Affair

Following a very public NBA scandal, Nia Long has officially split from her fiance and longtime partner, Ime Udoka. “The situation is unfortunate and painful, but Nia is focusing on her children and rebuilding her life,” a source told PEOPLE on Dec. 6. A rep for Nia also told the news outlet they she and Ime are “no longer together but remain fully committed to co-parenting their son [Kez].”

Ime, 51, who is the father of one of Nia’s two sons and a Celtics head coach, was suspended for one year by the NBA on Thursday, September 22, for an alleged affair with a female on the Boston Celtics’ staff.

As news of the alleged consensual relationship broke just a couple months ago, Nia released a statement on Friday, September 23, asking for privacy. “The outpouring love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” Nia wrote in the statement to HollywoodLife. “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”

After being suspended by the Celtics throughout the 2022-2023 season for allegedly violating “team policies,” Ime also released a statement on September 2. “I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down,” he told ESPN. “I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team’s decision. Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment.”

The famous duo, who have been engaged since 2015 and together since 2010, share son Kez Sunday Udoka, 10. Nia also has an adult son, Massai Dorsey II, 21, whom she shares with ex Massai Dorsey. According to an earlier report by TMZ, Nia was caught completely off guard by the alleged relationship, which the Celtics knew about back in July 2022. The beloved actress reportedly moved to Boston with the former couples’ son just weeks before the scandal erupted.