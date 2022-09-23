Nia Long’s Kids: Everything To Know About Her 2 Children, Including Son With Ime Udoka

Nia Long is focusing on her children in the midst of a scandal involving one of their fathers. The Boyz N the Hood star, 51, broke her silence on Friday (September 23) after her fiancé, Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, with whom she shares a 10-year-old son, was put on a year suspension for an alleged consensual relationship with a female staffer on the NBA team.

“The outpouring love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” Nia said in the statement to HollywoodLife. “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”

Ime also released his own statement, telling ESPN, “I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down. I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team’s decision. Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment.”

As the family takes the time to heal during the trying time, let’s take a closer look at Nia’s son with Ime, and her other child she shares with an ex, below.

Massai Dorsey II

Nia met actor Massai Dorsey on the set of her NBC crime drama Third Watch, which ran from 1999 to 2005. The two began dating and welcomed son Massai Dorsey II on November 26, 2000. At one point the new parents were engaged, but ultimately went their separate ways shortly after the birth.

Their son would end up following his own path away from Hollywood and playing baseball in college for Eastern Kentucky University. Although he may not have followed in his mother’s footsteps, Nia can’t help but gush with pride over her firstborn whenever she gets the chance on social media.

“And one day he became a man responsible for his self proclaimed journey and beautiful mind,” she wrote on Instagram in 2020 alongside a photograph of Massai in a boxing ring. “I now stand back and give him the room to create greatness. @massaidorsey mommy loves you.”

Kez Sunday Udoka

In 2010, Nia revealed she was dating former basketball star Ime. Two years later, the couple got a huge surprise: they were pregnant! Nia, who was 40 at the time, discovered she was with child during a routine visit to the doctor! When they welcomed Kez Sunday Udoka in November on 2010, the couple shared the news to the world. “Words can’t explain how thrilled we are by the new addition to our family,” Nia and Ime said in the statement. “We feel truly blessed and appreciate all the well wishes and prayers.”

On Mother’s Day 2021, Nia took to her Instagram to share the most touching tribute to her adorable baby boy. “My #2. Thank you for slowing me down,” she wrote alongside a sweet photo of the pair. “Your birth was long and difficult. I asked you why….you said you felt safe and warm and didn’t want to leave my womb. Bless the women who have become mothers by any means necessary. HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY”