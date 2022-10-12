Nia Long Flashes A Huge Smiles In Selfie With Her 2 Sons After Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal

Nia Long, 51, looked completely unphased as she spent some quality time with her two sons, Massai Dorsey II, 21, and Kez Sunday Udoka, 10, on Oct. 10. The Friday actress shared a sweet photo of the happy moment via her Instagram, nearly one month after her fiancé, Ime Udoka, 45, was suspended from the Boston Celtics for allegedly having a consensual relationship with a woman on the NBA team’s staff. Nia captioned the selfie with a single black heart emoji while she covered up half her face with her long raven-hued tresses. Meanwhile, Kez stuck his tongue out to make the moment silly, and Massai twinned with his momma with a huge smile.

Many of the actresses’ 3.8 million followers took to the comments section to send Nia and her boys their best. One admirer even commented on how uncanny the resemblance between the mom and her eldest son is. “So your oldest just said ‘let me gone head and take your whole face’ huh? What a beautiful family you have,” they wrote. But another user thought that Kez looks more like Nia, as they chimed in, “Gorgeous boys, little man stole your whole face.”

Their family bonding moment comes nearly three weeks after the 51-year-old issued a statement about her partner’s controversy. “The outpouring love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” Nia said in the statement to HollywoodLife. “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”

The Fatal Affair star’s first Instagram post since the scandal was posted on Oct. 4, just days before the adorable selfie. Nia posted a cryptic photo that featured a typed message. “A tip for mental health…learn to distinguish who deserves an explanation, who deserves one answer, and who deserves absolutely nothing,” the image read. She captioned it with a single red heart emoji and received many supportive messages in the comments. Even Beyoncé‘s mom, Tina Knowles, 68, commented, “Yessssssss!!! Facts Nia.”

Nia and Ime have been together for over 10 years, their romance began in 2010 and later became engaged in 2015. Kez is their only son together, as Massai II is Nia’s son from her previous relationship with Massai Z. Dorsey. Although she and Ime have yet to tie the knot, she did speak to Essence about her thoughts on marriage in Dec. 2021. “Love is complicated, let’s just start there,” she said. “And then you start a marriage, which I’ve never been married. And there’s a reason for that because I don’t know that I need to say ‘I do’ to prove to you that I love you. But also, what does marriage really [mean]… that you own me now and I own you? I don’t get that part,” Nia concluded.