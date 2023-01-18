Penelope Disick, 10, Rates 13-Year-Old Brother Mason’s Expensive Sneaker Collection: ‘Going To Steal’

If anyone knows fashion it certainly must be the Karjenner kids! Kourtney Kardashian‘s daughter, Penelope Disick, 10, shared a hilarious TikTok video on Tuesday showing off her brother, Mason‘s stylish sneakers. “Rate my brothers [sic] shoes with me,” she captioned the clip, along with the 13-year-old’s TikTok username. Some of the super cool kicks included a pair of MF Dooms, Night of Mischief Nike Dunks, and a pair of Strangelove Nike Dunks. The pink sneakers were the ones that P rated a “10/10” and admitted she planned “to steal these.”

A few other fresh kicks that Penelope showed off were a pair of blue and white “Supreme” Dunks and some Jordan 4 Guava Ice shoes. The latter, P noted, needed to be cleaned and earned a scalding “7/10” rating from the preteen. “You need to clean the shoes,” she wrote on the clip in white letters. One of Mason’s pairs was notably one of his Aunt Kylie Jenner‘s ex-boyfriend’s collections with Nike. The brown and earth-toned kicks were the Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 Low. Finally, the 10-year-old threw some shade at the Kardashian’s family friend and rapper Tyler The Creator, calling his Golf Le Fleur Converse “mid” and rating them a “5/10.”

Penelope’s sneaker TikTok post comes one week after she made a cameo on her mom’s TikTok account while the Lemme founder was doing her makeup. The two sang along to SZA‘s “Kill Bill” song and appeared to be in good spirits. Many of The Kardashians star’s fans took to the comments to gush over the mom-and-daughter duo. “Beautiful,” one admirer wrote, while another chimed in, “Scott’s [Disick] genes r so strong.” Many of their fans also noticed that Kourt and P have their comments section turned on unlike Kim Kardashian, 42, and her daughter, North, 9. “tell kim and north to give us a comment section we’re dying over here,” one follower wrote, with a second adding, “it feels illegal to be able to comment on a kardashian tiktok.”

The adorable videos come nearly one month after Penelope and her dad, Scott, 39, recreated the “Excuse me bruh” trend from the hit movie Zoolander on Dec. 27, 2022. In the clip, the TALENTLESS founder and his mini-me impersonated Ben Stiller‘s and Owen Wilson‘s characters by bumping into each other while walking by one another. P hilariously collapsed on the floor while her dad did the iconic “Zoolander” pout two days after Christmas.

Kourtney and Scott previously dated from 2006 until they broke it off for good in 2015. The ex celebrity couple share three kids: Penelope, Mason, and Reign, 8. The mom-of-three has since moved on and married Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, 47, on May 15, 2022. Kravis had a lavish wedding ceremony in Italy in May and were joined by family and friends including Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner. Although Scott has not married anyone, he was recently linked to Kimberly Stewart, 42.