50 Cent Makes Rare Public Appearance With Girlfriend Cuban Link, 25, At ‘BMF’ Premiere

50 Cent and his girlfriend Jamira “Cuban Link” Haines are going strong! The couple stepped out on January 5 for the season 2 premiere of 50 Cent’s Starz series BMF. The rapper, 47, and his gorgeous partner, 25, walked the red carpet at the TCL Chinese Theatre in fancy black outfits. They were super lovey-dovey with each other as they modeled their looks for the cameras.

50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson III, wore a black suit that he paired with a green tie and black and white sneakers. He posed with one hand in his pocket with his other hand wrapped around his fitness trainer girlfriend’s waist. Cuban Link stunned in a cutout black dress with strappy black heels and silver earrings. She styled her dark brunette hair in an elegant updo.

50 Cent also brought his son Sire Jackson, 10, to the premiere and they wore adorable matching outfits. The “Candy Shop” singer posted an Instagram with his son, who he shares with model Daphne Joy, 35. “BMF season 2 premier me and Sire 💣Boom💨the turn up is real,” 50 Cent captioned his post.

50 Cent rarely steps out in public with Cuban Link. They started dating sometime in 2019 and made their first public appearance together at the season 6 premiere of 50 Cent’s show Power in NYC that August. 50 Cent opened up about his romance with Cuban Link in a May 2020 interview with PEOPLE, where he revealed how they bonded over making vision boards during the COVID-19 quarantine.

“For 30 days, I [told her], ‘Send me a picture of something you want.’ Then after the 30 days, I did the same. At the end of it, we put the two vision boards together and talked about the things that don’t match up,” 50 Cent said. “It sparked conversations that we probably wouldn’t have gotten to randomly, and it was easier for us to express it because it’s so early.”

The cute couple has also trolled each other on social media throughout their relationship, which is par for the course for 50 Cent, one of the biggest trolls on the internet. There was one time that Cuban Link locked 50 Cent out of the bedroom because he insulted her homecooked meal. These two are so in love and it’s always a joy when we get a glimpse into their romance.