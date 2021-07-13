See Message

50 Cent’s GF Cuban Link Calls Him Out For Buying Her A ‘Little A** Bag’: ‘Stop Playing With Me’

Shutterstock
New York, NY - 50 Cent and girlfriend Jamira “Cuban Link” Haines attend his Haute Living event at the Rolex store in Soho, New York this evening.Pictured: 50 Cent, Jamira Haines, Cuban LinkBACKGRID USA 21 OCTOBER 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York City, NY - Dapper rapper 50 Cent and girlfriend Jamira “Cuban Link” Haines attend his Haute Living event in Soho, New York after recently endorsing President Trump. Pictured: 50 Cent BACKGRID USA 21 OCTOBER 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
50 Cent'Power' TV show final season premiere, Arrivals, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, New York, USA - 20 Aug 2019Wearing Dries Van Noten same outfit as catwalk model *10056750d View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
Music & Sports Editor

Cuban Link was clearly NOT amused by the itty, bitty, ‘lil sh-t’ purse that her boyfriend, 50 Cent, got her – and she put him on blast for such a ‘petty’ move!

Don’t call Jamira “Cuban Link” Haines a size queen, but she clearly was expecting more when her boyfriend, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, told her that he got her a brand new bag. “This the typa sh*t he get me when he mad at me,” wrote Jamira at the start of her July 12 Instagram post, one that showed her bag being…smaller than her cell phone. “[What the hell am I] supposed to do with this lil sh*t CURTIS !!!!!” she continued, peppering her message with a variety of emojis that expressed her anger. “Sop playing [with] meeee,” she added, along with the hashtags #littleassbag and #petty.

Though Jamira told Fiddy to “stop playing,” this post was just another chapter in their playful relationship. The couple has trolled each other in the past – and when you’re dating 50 Cent, one of the biggest trolls on the internet, you need to be able to dish it out. For example, the time that Jamira locked Fiddy out of the bedroom because he insulted her homecooked meal. “Oh, now you want to come and lay in the bed? You’re sleeping on the couch [after how] you talkin’ about my cookin,’” she said in an IG clip while Fiddy pleaded to let her back in. Or, there was that time Fiddy teased how “after 3 days of quarantine,” he wished he “never met her at all” after she “keep sending me up and down the stairs too much — f*ck this.”

50 Cent and Jamira ‘Cuban Link’ Haines attend the ‘For Life’ TV show premiere in New York in February 2020 (Shutterstock)

Some people aren’t so forgiving of Fiddy’s online antics. After 50 Cent shared a meme that compared Lil Kim’s outfit at the 2021 BET Awards to an owl, Kim re-shared the meme to her page and called out the “Candy Shop” rapper. After pointing out “the accuracy” of the “hilarious” meme, Lil Kim, 47, said that she isn’t “bothered not one bit. My family [and] friends more mad than me.”

“Sh-t like this don’t move me one way or another cause I’m still a bad b-tch,” she said before turning her sights on Mr. Jackson. “[50 Cent], I see [you] are still in [your] feels about that dinner date [you] asked me on that I had to turn down. Let it go. [You] have a beautiful girlfriend. I have a loving husband. Let it go.”